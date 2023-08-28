OWESPTS-08-28-23 CATHOLIC VB FOLO

Owensboro Catholic’s Olivia Castlen spikes the ball over Todd County Central’s Chloe Willis during a game on Saturday at Owensboro Catholic High School.

 Photo by Greg Eans, Messenger-Inquirer | geans@messenger-inquirer.com

As the Owensboro Catholic High School volleyball team sets its sights on capturing a second straight 3rd Region title, the Lady Aces know they’re in for a challenging season ahead — and it’s all by design.

Catholic (3-1) dropped the first two sets but rallied to take a 3-2 win over Whitesville Trinity in a hard-fought outing Saturday at OCHS, and it was the type of matchup that coach Brian Hardison knows will help his squad improve as the year progresses.

