As the Owensboro Catholic High School volleyball team sets its sights on capturing a second straight 3rd Region title, the Lady Aces know they’re in for a challenging season ahead — and it’s all by design.
Catholic (3-1) dropped the first two sets but rallied to take a 3-2 win over Whitesville Trinity in a hard-fought outing Saturday at OCHS, and it was the type of matchup that coach Brian Hardison knows will help his squad improve as the year progresses.
“That’s the kind of team we want to play,” he said. “What good do you do going to beat somebody 25-3?
“It gets us ready for district and region. If you can go up and play with some of the bigger teams — and we’ve played with some bigger teams — then it’s a good sign for your team.”
During the Bluegrass State Games in July, Catholic faced preseason No. 9 Bowling Green, No. 20 DuPont Manual and Campbellsville. The Lady Aces opened the 2023 regular season against Bowling Green, falling in three sets, but have since claimed three consecutive victories.
Catholic will face No. 18 Warren East on Monday, district rival Daviess County on Tuesday and defending 3rd Region runner-up Ohio County, coached by Hardison’s son, Zach Hardison, on Thursday.
As his players have faced stiff competition, Brian Hardison said, he’s enjoyed seeing their response.
“The girls have stepped up,” he said. “They’re putting the work in. They’re practicing Monday through Thursday, weight lifting in the mornings on Tuesdays and Thursdays, they’re doing film on Fridays — and they’re requesting that. They want to do that.”
So far this year, Catholic has relied on a deep and talented group of players led by juniors Tyranda Stuart (41 kills) and Olivia Castlen (27 kills) and seniors Blair Riney (26 kills, 49 digs), Kennedy Murphy (112 assists) and Karsen Tipmore (93 digs), among others.
“Blair and Kennedy are our leaders, and then usually when something needs to be said, Olivia steps up and says it,” Hardison said. “It’s just like, ‘Hey, guys, this is what needs to be done and this is what we should be doing.’ So, overall, I’m happy right now.”
For the Lady Aces to reach their goals, though, they’re looking for team-wide production.
“They have to be ready to come off the bench,” said Hardison, who played all 15 Lady Aces in a 3-0 morning victory over Todd County Central on Saturday. “I told the girls, ‘You’ve got to be able to play with whoever I throw out there, but you practice with them every single day.’ ”
Those practices aren’t short of competition, either.
“When they practice, we haven’t been doing a whole lot of gameplay — it’s been a lot of drills and working on mechanics, which I think has helped tremendously,” Hardison noted. “I think our serve-receive looks good. It’s not where we want it, but they’re focusing on the drills and then when they get to do gameplay, they go at each other. They don’t cut each other any slack.”
Now, for Catholic, the goal is continue improving with plenty of challenges on the schedule ahead.
“I just feel like playing that type of schedule helps, and playing more towards the end of the year,” Hardison added. “We backload the schedule, we like playing more towards the end of the year to get us ready for district and region.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.