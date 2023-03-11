LEXINGTON — Owensboro Catholic’s season came to an end Friday when the Lady Aces fell to top-ranked Sacred Heart, 67-45, in the quarterfinals of the 2023 Mingua Beef Jerky Girls’ Basketball Sweet 16 tournament.
Sacred Heart, ahead 28-17 at halftime after finishing the second quarter on a 12-3 run, pulled away in the third quarter, with Angelina Pelayo’s basket giving it a 43-22 lead with 2:37 remaining in the frame.
The Lady Aces close the season with a 26-10 record.
“About a month ago, I think most people wouldn’t have even given us a chance to get up here,” Owensboro Catholic coach Michael Robertson said. “We were on a four-game losing streak, and we weren’t connected.
“But they brought it out over the last three weeks and really started to fight, and hopefully we can teach that to the younger group that’s coming up.”
Owensboro Catholic gave Sacred Heart (33-3) all it wanted early, as the Lady Aces trailed 12-7 after the first quarter.
“We just couldn’t hit any shots today; I guess we left it all out there on Wednesday,” Robertson said. “We really wanted to stop them in transition and force them to take jump shots. We just didn’t want their big two, (ZaKiyah) Johnson and (Reagan) Bender getting hot, so our focus was on them, and we even got them in foul trouble early.”
Owensboro Catholic’s Hailee Johnson scored team-high 12 points and was selected to the All-Tournament team. Karmin Riley scored 11 points.
Johnson led Sacred Heart with a game-high 23 points.
SACRED HEART12 16 19 20 — 67
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC7 10 9 19 — 45
Sacred Heart: Z. Johnson 23, A. Pelayo 13, R. Bender 12, T. Ralston 11, E. Howe 6, C. Russell 2.
Owensboro Catholic: H. Johnson 12, K. Riley 11, A. Randolph 9, L. Keelin 6, M. Hayden 4, J. Krampe 2, J. Grant 1.
