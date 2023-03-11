LEXINGTON — Owensboro Catholic’s season came to an end Friday when the Lady Aces fell to top-ranked Sacred Heart, 67-45, in the quarterfinals of the 2023 Mingua Beef Jerky Girls’ Basketball Sweet 16 tournament.

Sacred Heart, ahead 28-17 at halftime after finishing the second quarter on a 12-3 run, pulled away in the third quarter, with Angelina Pelayo’s basket giving it a 43-22 lead with 2:37 remaining in the frame.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.