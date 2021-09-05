By the Messenger-Inquirer
Owensboro Catholic fared well in the Jerry Mezur Spikefest high school volleyball event over the weekend at Henderson County High School.
On Friday night, the Lady Aces posted a pair of blowout victories — defeating Hancock County 25-6, 25-4, and beating Muhlenberg County 25-9, 25-9.
On Saturday, host Henderson County edged Catholic 27-25, 26-24, but the Lady Aces (5-3) bounced back to defeat Hopkinsville 25-7, 25-13.
Leading the way for OCHS were Cate Sights (37 kills, 5 blocks, 6 digs), Hadley Latham (16 kills, 3 digs), Grace Moseley (3 kills, 4 aces), Emily Christian (5 aces, 37 digs), Paige Miles (2 kills, 4 aces, 5 digs, 19 assists), Kennedy Murphy (2 kills, 7 aces, 15 digs, 38 assists), Abby Baughman (2 kills), Abigail Williams (2 blocks), Kenlee Ackerman (7 digs), Blair Riney (4 kills, 2 aces), Karsen Tipmore (4 aces, 3 digs), and Olivia Castlen (6 kills, 6 blocks, 2 aces).
GIRLS SOCCER HENDERSON COUNTY 4, OWENSBORO 2The Lady Devils got goals from Syndey Lovett and Abby Beck in a loss to tjhe host Lady Colonels in Henderson. Owensboro (4-3) also got an assist from Ella Bratcher, and goalkeeper Chandler Worth was credited with 17 saves.
