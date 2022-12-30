Owensboro Catholic’s girls had beaten Webster County badly when they played in the second game of the season.
Catholic might have overlooked Webster County in the first half of their matchup Thursday at the Sportscenter.
The Lady Aces got their focus back very well in the third quarter on the way to a 71-38 triumph. Catholic beat Webster County 61-13 on Dec. 1.
Catholic led 23-17 at halftime, but ignited in the third quarter. The Lady Aces scored 31 points in the third quarter of the second matchup, hitting 11-of-12 shots from the floor. Catholic made 19-of-22 from the field in the second half for 86%. Catholic hit 7-of-25 from the floor in the first half for 28%.
Hailee Johnson had a big night, scoring 22 points and joining the Catholic 1,000-point club in the process. Karmin Riley became a 1,000-point scorer last season.
“It’s a great accomplishment to do, it’s not an easy feat, and for her to do it in her junior year is awesome. Now we’ve got two of them,” Catholic coach Michael Robertson said.
Family and friends held up signs and were cheering loudly when Johnson hit the mark in the third quarter.
“I had an idea, but I didn’t know they would do all that,” Johnson said of the celebration. “The first half we weren’t motivated, but the second half we came out ready. We passed the ball more.”
Riley scored 14 points, hitting three 3-pointers in the third period. Aubrey Randolph scored 11 points, pulled down eight rebounds and got several steals for Catholic.
The Lady Aces went to 11-2 on the season.
“First half we took them lightly, we accepted the way we beat them pretty good the last time,” Robertson said. “Whether we want to admit it or not, the bigger court affects your trapping, makes it a lot harder on you. We did a lot better job in the second half when we locked them down and played man-to-man.
“In our offense we started using our high post, going to the short corner and getting easy buckets inside or kicking it out for open 3s.
Hannah Yates scored 12 points and Joyce Wright added 11 points to lead Webster County.
WEBSTER COUNTY4 13 14 7 — 38
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC12 11 31 17 — 71
Webster County (38) — Yates 12, Wright 11, Kat Cates 9, Kar Cates 6.
Owensboro Catholic (71) — Johnson 22, Riley 14, Randolph 11, Grant 8, Krampe 8, Le Keelin 4, La Keelin 4.
