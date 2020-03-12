Owensboro Catholic will have to play one of its best games of the season in the opening round of the KHSAA Girls’ State Tournament.
The Lady Aces will face George Rogers Clark on Thursday in a night session game (7 p.m. CT) at Rupp Arena.
“It’s a tough matchup,” Catholic coach Michael Robertson said. “We’re going to have to be ready to play.”
These are two teams with a lot of state tournament experience. Catholic (25-10) is going to state for the third straight year.
GRC (22-10) is going to its fourth straight state tournament.
GRC’s Kennedy Igo is a guard signee with Northern Kentucky who averaged 14.6 points a game and made 39% from 3-point range (69-of-177).
Brianna Byars averaged 12.5 points and 7.2 rebounds a game. Tyra Flowers scored 10 points and grabbed eight rebounds a game.
“They’re pretty athletic, got good size,” Robertson said. “Kennedy Igo, she can score. They’ve got some big post players who are athletic and can give us fits. They love to jump on pick and rolls and screens, some things we like to do that they can take away from us.”
The focal point all year for Catholic has been Hannah McKay, the 6-foot senior who has averaged a double-double (18.6 points, 9.8 rebounds). McKay has been the offensive leader for the Lady Aces and the only double-figure scorer.
Spencer Harvey scored 8.8 points a game and Isabella Henning has scored 8.5. Henning has become much more aggressive offensively of late, averaging 21 points in three 3rd Region Tournament games.
“We’ve stepped up as a team, that’s been the key,” Robertson said.
“We knew Hannah couldn’t carry us the whole year, especially in the postseason,” Harvey said. “We’ve had different people step up, put it on their backs to be a scorer too.”
Robertson thinks his team can do some things to give GRC trouble.
“If we get out and get in our motion, get out and run, get the ball downhill, I think we can have some success,” Robertson said. “They can get lost in some action if we do it off the ball.”
