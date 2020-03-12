Andy Hines knows all about the great tradition in the Owensboro Catholic High School girls’ soccer program, and he is anxious to take it to the next level.
On Wednesday, Hines, 38, was introduced as the Lady Aces’ new head coach — replacing Lindsey Overby.
“I’m very familiar with the great girls’ soccer tradition at Owensboro Catholic,” said Hines, an Indiana native who spent the past two seasons as a boys’ soccer assistant at Owensboro High School. “(Former Lady Aces coach) Durand Engineer and I played and coached against each other, and we’re good friends, so I’ve long been familiar with this program.
“I’m looking forward to the opportunity to continue the great tradition at Catholic — build on it and make it better as we move on from here.”
Hines believes he knows what to expect from those in the OCHS girls’ program.
“Traditionally, these individuals have been hard workers, good kids,” he said. “I believe with discipline and hard work, coupled with high expectations, we can go a long way and have a lot of success.
“We lost some key players off last season’s team, but there’s still a quality core group intact and we have a good, solid group of incoming freshmen. We’ll put it all together and do our best to move the program forward. Overall, we want to build and maintain a quality all-around program.”
Last season, Owensboro Catholic slipped to 10-9-1. The Lady Aces lost a 6-0 decision to rival Daviess County in the 9th District championship game. In the 3rd Region Tournament, Catholic edged Meade County 3-2 before falling to Ohio County 2-1 in the semifinal round.
In 2018, under coach Kelli Brannock, Catholic rallied from a one-sided loss to Daviess County in the district tournament title game to win the 3rd Region Tournament. The previous year, Catholic won the All ‘A’ Classic small-school state championship under Brannock.
Under Engineer, Catholic reached the KHSAA State Tournament championship game in 2014, and the state semifinals in 2015 and 2016. In addition, the Lady Aces won All ‘A’ Classic state titles in 2014 and 2016.
Hines played collegiate soccer at Oakland City University and has been a player and coach at various levels throughout his adult life — including boys’ soccer head coaching stints at Evansville Central and North Posey (Ind.) high schools.
He comes from a soccer background, with both his father and younger brother serving as coaches in the sport.
“I’ve been involved with soccer for a long time,” Hines said, “and I’m excited about this new opportunity at Owensboro Catholic.”
