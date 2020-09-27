Ashton Logsdon is in her third season as a starter for the Owensboro Catholic High School girls’ soccer team, and though only a junior, she understands her role as a leader on a Lady Aces team filled with young talent.
“I feel I’m definitely having to be a leader,” said Logsdon, a 5-foot-2 forward. “We’re young as a team overall, so I have to step up and be one of the older players the younger players look to for advice.
“I know how much it meant to me as a younger player to be led by the older players, and that’s the role I need to fill on this year’s team.”
One of the fastest players on the squad, Logsdon parlayed her speed on the pitch into a team-best nine goals to go with five assists through Catholic’s first six matches of 2020.
“I need to make the most of my opportunities on those through balls at our offensive end,” Logsdon said. “The opportunities are going to be there for me, and it’s up to me to take advantage of them.”
Lady Aces first-year head coach Andy Hines, meanwhile, is glad to have Logsdon on his side.
“Ashton plays so much bigger than she is,” Hines said. “She has a knack for scoring goals, but she’s also an unselfish player who makes good passes — she’s certainly a great overall team player for us.
“In terms of leadership, she’s not really vocal but she does an excellent job of leading by example. She steps out there and gets the job done on a consistent basis and that’s what it’s all about.”
Logsdon is playing for her third head coach in three seasons at OCHS. As a freshman for Kelli Brannock in 2018, Logsdon produced five goals and two assists, and last fall, competing as a sophomore for Lindsey Overby, Logsdon had nine goals and seven assists.
Logsdon has been privy to some good examples through the years of what it means to get it done for the Lady Aces — right under her own roof. Older sisters Brooke and Holly were both mainstays during the program’s heyday in the 2010s.
“I grew up with all that,” Logsdon said. “I’ve been watching Catholic soccer all my life because my sisters played here, and I was able to pick up quite a bit from them through the years.
“They both played the positions I’ve played here, and they taught me a lot about how much hard work it takes to become the best player you can be. They were unselfish players aware of those around, them, and that’s the way I’ve tried to play the game, too.”
And, despite the Lady Aces’ youth, Logsdon believes Catholic has a chance to become a dangerous postseason club.
“Even though we’re young, we have a lot of skill,” Logsdon said. “I think it’s a matter of us being smart, being patient, and continuing to put in the hard work it takes to become better each day.
“If we stay focused and do all that, I think we’re going to be fine.”
