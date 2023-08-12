Owensboro Catholic High School has its sights set on capturing a second consecutive 3rd Region title this fall, but the Lady Aces will face a field full of up-and-coming teams throughout the area.
Even with an experienced group returning, Catholic coach Brian Hardison knows his squad is in for a challenging year ahead.
“There is no cakewalk as far as I look at it,” he said. “Nothing is going to be easy. This goes for every team: If you’re not willing to put the work in, you’re not going to go anywhere — that’s the way I look at it.”
APOLLO
The E-Gals return an experienced group that went 21-15 last year, and Apollo plans to capitalize on that growth this fall.
“We are looking to build off of the momentum that we had at the end of last season,” said coach Mary Anne Howard. “Last year was a rebuilding year for us and our girls have put in a ton of work during the offseason. We are looking to be a contender at the top of our district and region for this season.”
The E-Gals will continue to rely on the front line of senior Jennifer Lee (179 kills, 78 blocks last year) and juniors Abie Butterworth (211 kills, 55 aces, 42 blocks) and Ava Fazio (206 kills, 70 blocks), with senior Ahalia Ramirez (100 kills, 548 assists) returning as setter. Seniors Kaley Dickinson (274 digs), Kelsey Dickinson (242 digs) and Ella Alvey (361 digs, 65 aces) will hold down the back row.
Even with a talented group, the E-Gals aren’t taking anything for granted.
“Our district and region is very tough this season, there are many tough teams,” Howard noted. “Any team could win on any given night, so they will be some of the biggest challenges on our schedule.”
DAVIESS COUNTY
The Lady Panthers will have a relatively young roster in 2023 as DC looks to regain its foothold within the 3rd Region.
The Lady Panthers, who won consecutive regional championships in 2020 and 2021, lost 10 seniors from last season’s 18-12 squad and will lean on seniors Keleigh Payne, Kayla Jones, Natalie Petri and Macie Edge.
Juniors Lauren Jean, Kristen Harris, Rylan Westerfield and Gracie Meserve will also contribute, as freshmen Maya Pollard, Molly Baughmann, Lexi Jones, Zoe Raymond, Haylee Clark, Kaydence Wright, Delaney Fulcher and Lily Farmer look to carve out playing time.
“Our varsity roster is fairly young this year,” said DCHS coach Tyla Bailey, “and for many of the girls, it will be their first time getting a significant amount of playing time at the varsity level.
“We expect to play every game with high energy and compete for a district and regional title.”
OWENSBORO
The Lady Devils are looking for a mix of returners and newcomers to help fill crucial roles this season — and staying focused will be an emphasis throughout the year.
Junior middle hitter Addie Travis (183 kills last year), junior setter Ava Fincher (70 kills, 433 assists, 174 digs), senior outside hitter Chase Mather (88 kills) and senior outside hitter Kiersten Taylor (81 kills) are expected to lead OHS.
Juniors Rose Larsen, Mollie Bratcher, Elizabeth Allen, Avery Hayden and senior Hitomi Leon will also compete for playing time as the Lady Devils look to improve on their 14-19 record from a year ago.
“Our goal doesn’t change even though our roster has — compete every game, improve throughout the season and be ready for the district tournament,” said Lady Devils coach Melissa Hibbs. “Winning games in August is nice but the goal is to be playing our best volleyball in October and getting a district title.
“Our goal is to control the controllables — Our side. We need to control our talk, our energy, our focus. If we can control our side, that will help our consistency throughout the season.”
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC
The Lady Aces went 20-10 and advanced to the first round of the KHSAA State Tournament last year, and with several key players returning, they’re looking for bigger things in 2023.
“We played in the All ‘A’ region last year and didn’t fare too well, so we’re hoping to go up to All ‘A’ state and make a big showing up there,” Hardison said. “My goal is to win region and go to the second round of state.”
Leading the way will be senior setter Kennedy Murphy (881 assists), do-it-all senior Blair Riney (222 kills, 309 digs), junior middle hitter Olivia Castlen (228 kills), senior defensive specialist Karsen Tipmore (386 digs), senior Isabelle Reisz (227 digs) and junior hitters Jaiden Grant (132 kills) and Tyranda Stuart (131 kills).
“I feel like we’re pretty solid,” Hardison said. “We’re playing good ball right now but not playing our best ball, so we definitely got room for improvement.
“I call volleyball a puzzle, and it’s mine and my coaching staff’s job to put that puzzle together. Them working together and them wanting to fight for each other is huge.”
HANCOCK COUNTY
The Lady Hornets lost a bulk of their production from last season’s 8-22 team but are still set to return a few key pieces.
Seniors Maddison Peck (75 kills, 155 assists, 135 digs, 58 aces) and Sophia Reed (174 digs) return as leaders for Hancock County, while junior Lily Lindauer (98 digs), sophomore Caroline Connor and freshman Addy Harrison will look to expand their roles.
McLEAN COUNTY
The Lady Cougars went 7-22 last year but will look to build around a solid group of returning players this fall.
Senior Laney Colburn (79 kills, 42 aces), freshman Addyson Kirby (64 kills, 35 assists), junior Rachel Roberts (62 kills), senior Nicole Haerle (53 kills) and Bailey Arndell return as McLean County’s top contributors.
OHIO COUNTY
The Lady Eagles will return only two starters from last year’s 28-7 region runner-up squad, but first-year coach Zach Hardison has been encouraged by his team’s offseason progress.
“Those two players are huge pieces for us but we know we have so much to work on to become a complete team,” he said. “We have just gone to work with a chip on our shoulder from day one to show we’re still a threat despite what other players, coaches or the polls may say; we want to show we’re still a threat.”
Leading Ohio County will be senior libero Jalyn Whitaker (236 digs), junior hitter Kate Hoskins (139 kills) and junior setter and team captain Ella Decker 144 digs), while Lillian Magan (20 kills) is expected to step up after seeing limited action last season.
Despite the roster changes, the Lady Eagles’ expectations haven’t wavered.
“Our goals this season are the same as any despite a young team experience-wise,” Hardison said. “We want to compete at the highest level. We know we will have some growing pains but we believe we have the talent to compete with anyone in this region and we want to show that by season’s end.”
MUHLENBERG COUNTY
The Lady Mustangs return their eight most experienced players from last year’s 12-21 team and will look to compete for a 3rd Region title in 2023.
Junior setter Lexi DeArmond (536 assists, 145 digs), senior outside hitter Maddy Pate (385 kills, 61 aces), senior middle blocker Abby Phelps (75 kills, 52 blocks), sophomore middle blocker Megan McLean (57 kills, 46 blocks), senior defensive specialist Abby Harris (128 digs), junior outside hitter Tinley Gettings (94 kills), junior defensive specialist Kelsie Cotton (119 digs) and junior libero Marlee Laycock (292 digs) will lead Muhlenberg County.
WHITESVILLE TRINITY
The Lady Raiders will return most of their production from last fall’s team that went 28-8, and Trinity has hopes to contend for a regional title.
“We are setting our goals pretty high this year,” said coach Daniel Morris, whose team fell in the regional semifinals last year. “We had an unfortunate early exiting of the regional tournament last year and have been working hard all preseason to get back to the regional championship like we did two seasons ago.”
Juniors Hannah Nash (461 kills) and Georgia Howard (215 kills), alongside sophomore Addison Mills (123 kills), will return as the team’s top hitters, with sophomore libero Caroline Hall (477 digs) and sophomore defensive specialist Sarah Payne (128 digs) also back to play crucial roles.
Junior Ella Reed and sophomore Emily McDaniel will look to make an impact as hitters.
“In order for us to have such a successful season, we will need everyone on the roster to step up and be ready to compete in big situations,” Morris said. “These girls have the work ethic and the dedication to get themselves ready for great things to happen this season.”
