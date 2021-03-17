Owensboro Catholic will put its streak of three consecutive championships on the line when the Girls’ 9th District Basketball Tournament is contested this week at the Sportscenter.
This time around, however, the Lady Aces (13-10) are the No. 2 seed and will meet upstart Owensboro (10-9) at 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday, following a 6 p.m. matchup between No. 1 seed Apollo (11-6) and No. 4 seed Daviess County (8-11).
Lady Aces veteran coach Michael Robertson believes there is a fine line when it comes to any team being prepared to play.
“You’ve got to have your players focused,” Robertson said, “but at the same time you don’t want them uptight. The main thing is to go out and have fun and play the game as hard as you can play it.
“Our team has grown up so much over the last year. This group has played with a lot of resilience all season against a quality schedule — they’ve been an awesome bunch.”
Catholic, a stellar defensive team, is led in scoring by senior guard Catherine Head and freshman guard Hailee Johnson, each of whom average eight points per game.
Owensboro, a dangerous club that won six of seven down the stretch for coach Jansen Locher, is led by freshman guard Alyrica Hughes, who averages 10.8 points per game.
In regular-season play, the Lady Aces defeated the Lady Devils 51-34 on Feb. 4 at the Sportscenter.
Apollo, meanwhile, comes into the tournament brimming with confidence, having dispatched 1st Region power Graves County 51-41 in the regular-season finale on Friday night at the Sportscenter.
“That was definitely one of the high points of our season,” E-Gals coach Natalie Payne said of the win over Graves, which entered the contest at 17-2. “To beat a great team like them on the Sportscenter floor right before district is a big lift for our team.
“For us to have success in the postseason, we have to play with that same toughness and grittiness at the defensive end, allow our defense to turn into offense for us.”
Apollo is led by senior guard Kassidy Daugherty (12.8 ppg) and junior guard Amaya Curry (12.6 ppg). Senior standout Amber Dunn, who missed much of the season with a severely sprained ankle, scored 19 in the win over Graves.
Daviess County, coached by John Kirkpatrick, is led by sophomore guard Adylan Ayer (13 ppg) and junior guard Kate Mewes (11 ppg).
In the regular-season matchup, Apollo posted a 54-32 victory over the Lady Panthers on Feb. 27 at the DCHS gymnasium.
The last team other than Owensboro Catholic to win the 9th District Tournament was Apollo, which defeated the Lady Aces 77-72 in the 2017 title game at DCHS.
