Owensboro Catholic put together a sizzling third quarter shooting the basketball and dropped Owensboro High School 72-37 on Wednesday in the girls 9th District Tournament.
The Lady Aces advanced to the district championship game and the 3rd Region Tournament with the victory at the Sportscenter.
They got rolling Thursday in the third quarter with a 16-0 run that was ignited in part by Hailee Johnson and Maddie Hayden. Johnson scored six of her 10 points in the third in that stretch while Hayden had two baskets.
Catholic was firmly in command, 52-23, going into the fourth quarter.
“The ball was going through and just came in bunches,” Catholic coach Michael Robertson said.
Catholic made 10-of-12 shots from the floor in the third quarter.
It had turned up the defensive pressure in the second quarter, limiting OHS to one field goal.
“We got down, locked down and played,” Robertson said of the defense in the first half.
Kinsley Goetz also got going in the second quarter, hitting a midrange jumper, a 3-pointer and an inside finish for seven of Catholic’s first 10 points in that period.
“Kinsley has actually turned the corner, starting to play really well, just being a force down low, getting rebounds and putbacks,” Robertson said. “She came in the game and scored two points right off the bat.”
Johnson led Catholic with 15 points while Goetz had 14 points and four rebounds.
Catholic was 26 of 49 from the floor for 53%. Catholic was 17-of-22 in the second half. The Lady Aces were 9-of-12 from the free-throw line.
Catholic will take a 14-10 record into the district championship game against Apollo on Friday at 7 p.m.
The Lady Devils finished their season 10-10.
Lyric Lawrence led OHS with 16 points.
“We had what we wanted early, we had a hard time making shots,” OHS coach Jansen Locher said. “We kind of ran out of gas. Michael has 10 or 11 girls he can run in, they have a lot of subs. They can wear teams down.
“We kept going to the end, that’s all we ask as coaches. I hate losing these seniors, they started with me four years ago, but I’m excited about our future with these young girls coming up.”
OWENSBORO 9-6-8-14 — 37
OWENSBORO CATHOLIO 11-14-27-20 — 72
Owensboro (37) — Lawrence 16, Williams 9, Pappas 4, Hughes 3, Gibson 3, Sowders 2.
Owensboro Catholic (72) — Johnson 15, Goetz 14, Riney 9, Maggard 8, Hamilton 7, Hayden 6, Conkright 6, Head 3, Rice 2, La Keelin 2.
