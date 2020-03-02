If Owensboro Catholic is to defend its girls’ 3rd Region Basketball Tournament championship, the Lady Aces will have to fend off what is arguably the most balanced field in the history of the event.
All eight teams have will bring at least 18 victories into the single-elimination event that begins Monday at the Sportscenter.
“I don’t ever remember this being the case,” said Catholic High coach Michael Robertson, who led the Lady Aces to the KHSAA State Tournament semifinals last season. “When you stop and think about it, it’s pretty incredible that all eight teams have at least 18 wins.
“This is about as balanced a tournament as you’ll ever see.”
Monday’s action begins at 6 p.m. when 11th District champion Meade County (19-11) will be challenged by 10th District runner-up Ohio County (18-13).
The Lady Waves feature the state’s leading scorer in senior guard Kendall Wingler, an Eastern Kentucky signee who averages 31 points per game and shoots 45% from 3-point range. She also pulls down 6.6 rebounds an outing.
Wingler gets scoring help from junior guard Jenna Gallimore (12.4 ppg) and assistance on the boards from junior center D Griffen (6.3 rpg).
Ohio County will counter with a more balanced attack led by junior guard Kelsey Kennedy (13.8 ppg, 4.1 rpg), sophomore center Rain Embry (9.5 ppg, 6.4 rpg), sophomore guard Heaven Vanover (9.5 ppg, 5.6 rpg) and sophomore wing Addie Bullock (6.5 ppg, 4.5 rpg).
Senior Katie Probus (5.5 ppg), sophomore Ella Gaddis (5.4 ppg) and Camden Sandefur (3.8 ppg) are also major contributors.
At 7:35 p.m. on Monday, 9th District champion Owensboro Catholic (22-10) will battle 12th District runner-up Grayson County (20-12).
“They’re going to press us, so we need to take good care of the ball — we can’t be careless,” Robertson said. “We want to continue to play good defense and not aloow points in transition.
“Offensively, we need to value every possession and make good decisions with the basketball.”
The Lady Aces feature a marquee player of their own in Murray State signee Hannah McKay, a 6-foot senior forward who leads the team in scoring (19 ppg) and rebounding (9.7 rpg), while shooting 56% from the field, including 41% from 3-point range, and 76% from the foul line.
Catholic will also be relying heavily on senior guards Spencer Harvey (8.8 ppg) and Isabella Henning (7.2 ppg), who scored 14 points each in the Lady Aces’ 55-44 conquest of Apollo in the 9th District Tournament finale.
Grayson County features standout senior guard Kenzie Renfrow (21.3 ppg, 6-3 rpg), along with junior forward Rachael Snyder (12.2 ppg, 8.5 rpg) and senior forward Bailey Snyder (9.9 ppg).
In Tuesday’s highly anticipated 6 p.m. opener, 10th District champion Muhlenberg County (21-10) will be challenged ny 9th District runner-up Apollo (21-9).
E-Gals coach Natalie Payne is aware of the challenges presented by the Lady Mustangs.
“They are led by three veteran players who are very good,” Payne said. “Destin Armour is the floor general who makes them go, Elisabeth Joines has some tough inside moves and can finish in a crowd, and Grace Hauslein is a very good 3-point shooter.”
Armour leads the way at 16.9 points per game, followed by Joines (15.5 ppg, 6.2 rpg) and Hauslein (12.7 ppg). Sarah-Cate Boggess is the team’s second-leading rebounder at 5.6 per game.
Apollo, meanwhile, is paced by a trio of juniors — shooting guard Kassidy Daugherty (14.5 ppg), guard Amber Dunn (11 ppg, 10.2 rpg) and power forward Zoe Floyd (8.6 ppg, 6.9 ppg). Sophomore point guard Amaya Curry (8.1 ppg) runs the show.
Tuesday’s 7:45 p.m. nightcap features a matchup between 12th District champion Edmonson County (20-10) and 11th District runner-up Breckinridge County (20-10).
The Lady Cats showcase a balanced attack led by three double-digit scorers — senior guard Lauren Ballance (13.7 ppg), junior guard Katie Lindsey (12.4 ppg) and senior center Emma Rose Vincent (11.4 ppg). Senior forward Madison Harrison is the top rebounder at 8.7 per outing.
The Lady Tigers feature sophomore point guard Isabel Grimes (16.1), junior forward Aleigha Mucker (12.8 ppg, 7.3 ppg), and junior guard Cassidy McDaniel (9.7 ppg).
The semifinal round is set for 6 p.m. and 7:45 p.m. on Friday, with the championship game to be played at 3 p.m. on Sunday.
