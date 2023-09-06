OWESPTS-09-06-23 CATHOLIC SOC FEATURE

Owensboro Catholic’s Ginny Young moves up the ball against Apollo’s Kara Green during their match on Aug. 20 at Independence Field at Owensboro Catholic High School.

 Photo by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer

Through the first three weeks of the 2023 girls’ high school soccer season, Owensboro Catholic has exceeded early expectations — and the Lady Aces hope they can continue building on their early success.

Catholic, which had its Tuesday district matchup against Daviess County postponed due to thunderstorms in the area, is off to a 7-1 start, with its lone loss coming in a 3-1 defeat to McCracken County on Aug. 12. Since then, the Lady Aces have won six consecutive outings.

