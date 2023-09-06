Through the first three weeks of the 2023 girls’ high school soccer season, Owensboro Catholic has exceeded early expectations — and the Lady Aces hope they can continue building on their early success.
Catholic, which had its Tuesday district matchup against Daviess County postponed due to thunderstorms in the area, is off to a 7-1 start, with its lone loss coming in a 3-1 defeat to McCracken County on Aug. 12. Since then, the Lady Aces have won six consecutive outings.
“I thought we’d probably be more like 5-2 or maybe 4-3,” OCHS coach Andy Hines said, “but you never know with Mater Dei and Marshall County. Those are two quality teams we beat. As the season goes, we obviously feel like 7-1 is a really good start.
“At the beginning of the year, I’m not sure we played our best soccer. We seem to start slow and build up as we go, so we feel like we’re headed in the right direction right now. We look better as a group coming to practice now that school’s settled in, so it’s been a good start and we think we can build from it.”
The Lady Aces, averaging 2.6 goals per game, have been led with five scores apiece from senior midfielder Ginny Young and freshman striker Allie Marston.
“Ginny Young, I’ve always felt like is the best player in our area when she’s on,” Hines said. “And Allie, she’s coming off of a torn ACL. She’s always been a goal scorer in middle school, so we knew Allie would be good. We were just waiting for her to come out.”
Scoring production for Catholic has been an across-the-board effort, too. Eight different players have recorded goals, including senior midfielder Mallary Bailey, senior defender Annie Helwig, freshman midfielder Chloe Marston and junior midfielder Aubrey Randolph with two goals apiece.
Bailey, Young and senior midfielder Jahaira Ward have also dished a team-leading three assists apiece.
“I think we’ve always had that,” Hines said of his team’s offensive balance. “We’ve had girls score 20 or 30 goals, but we’ve also had girls all over the field that can score. We get goals in all different areas of the game, and that’s how we train.
“We train our backs to be up and take shots and get assists, so the balance is definitely there, and that’s a big benefit. We don’t have numbers like Daviess County does, so sometimes we rotate players — our right back will play on the wing, or our left back will play as a striker. We’re versatile.”
Defensively, Catholic has surrendered only six goals this season. Giving up 0.8 goals per game, the Lady Aces are ranked 17th in the state for team defense.
Senior goalkeeper Abby Payne has made 27 saves and recorded five shutouts along the way. Currently, she’s ranked among the state’s leaders for clean sheets.
“Abby is close to 30 (career) shutouts, and she can make saves,” Hines said. “Everybody talks about our defense the last couple of years, and we have two seniors back there with two freshmen, and our two freshmen don’t really miss a beat. They play like seniors out there.”
With eight seniors on this year’s roster, Hines has enjoyed seeing his players’ leadership qualities develop as well.
“It’s starting to come along,” he said. “Our captains right now are some of our seniors. We’ve got some, like Elle Brey, who lead by example on the field. She’s our center back, she’s not very vocal but she’s hard-nosed. She does her job and leads by example. Our goalkeeper is a vocal leader for us.
“They all provide something different. Our goal for the whole team is communication — if everybody’s talking, we’re going to be a better team.”
Moving forward, Catholic’s season-long goals are simple: Reach the All ‘A’ Classic small-school state tournament and overcome defending champion Bethlehem, go undefeated in 9th District play for the third straight season, win a second consecutive 3rd Region crown and advance past the KHSAA state tournament quarterfinals for the first time since 2016.
“Our ultimate goal is to get back to state, and I think we have the ability to get there,” Hines said. “We’ve been twice with this group of seniors to the Elite Eight, and this year they want to go farther.”
