Owensboro Catholic went on an 18-5 third-period run to overhaul host Madisonville-North Hopkins 58-50 in a girls’ high school basketball game on Thursday night at Maroon Gym in Madisonville.
The defending 3rd Region champion Lady Aces improved to 4-0 on the season.
The Lady Maroons led 15-11 at the first break and extended their lead to 32-23 by intermission, but Catholic turned the tables by dominating the second half.
Catherine Head scored 14 points to pace the Lady Aces, who also got 12 points from Maddie Hayden.
Madisonville-North Hopkins (1-2) was led by Kara Franklin, who scored 12 points, and Riley Sword, who added 11.
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 11-12-18-17 — 58
MADISONVILLE-
NORTH HOPKINS 15-17-5-13 — 50
Owensboro Catholic (58) — Head 14, Hayden 12, La. Keelin 8, Maggard 7, Traylor 7, Rice 4, Goetz 4, Johnson 2.
Madisonville-North Hopkins (50) — Franklin 12, Sword 11, Hallum 9, Lovan 7, Whitsell 6, Carmen 5.
