Make it a three-peat for the Lady Aces.
In one of the epic high school basketball games played this season or any other, Owensboro Catholic rallied from five points down in the final four minutes to overtake Muhlenberg County 53-49 in the championship game of the girls’ 3rd Region Basketball Tournament on Sunday afternoon at the Sportscenter.
The Lady Aces (25-10), notching their third consecutive regional title for the first time in program history, now prepare for 10th Region champion George Rogers Clark (22-10) in the first round of the KHSAA State Tournament at 7 p.m. on Thursday at Lexington’s Rupp Arena.
“I’m just so proud of our basketball team,” an emotional Owensboro Catholic coach Michael Robertson said. “These girls played with the heart of a champion, and they were so determined down the stretch — they were just not going to be denied.
“Praise the Lord right now — these girls have worked extremely hard all season long and we found a way to get back to Rupp.”
It wasn’t easy.
Facing a talented, equally seasoned Lady Mustangs team, Catholic found itself on the short end of a 45-40 score after a driving layup by Muhlenberg senior point guard Destin Armour with 4:05 remaining.
But the Lady Aces, spurred by a defense that figured into six fourth-quarter turnovers for Muhlenberg, began their comeback at that point.
Spencer Harvey and Hannah McKay combined for three free throws to slice Catholic’s deficit to two — Muhlenberg star forward Elisabeth Joines fouling out at 3:32 — and, after Armour answered with another driving layup, McKay converted a conventional three-point play to make it a one-point game with 1:46 to play.
Isabella Henning then made a steal and layup at 1:23 to push the Lady Aces in front 48-47, but a pair of clutch free throws by Jaycee Noffsinger reclaimed the lead for the Lady Mustangs with 44.5 seconds to go.
McKay answered with a power drive to the basket at 0:27 to put Catholic ahead, 50-49.
On Muhlenberg’s ensuing possession, after Catholic knocked the ball out of bounds along the baseline, Lady Aces guard Caroline Reid got her fingertips on the subsequent inbound pass and the ball was recovered by teammate Henning, who was fouled with 9.7 seconds to play.
“I knew they were going to look for Armour,” Reid said of anticipating her defensive move. “I kind of slid off my player a little, jumped up and hoped I could get my hand on it.”
Henning made her first free throw to make it a two-point game, but missed the second. With time running out, Armour streaked down court but was called for a charging foul against Reid in the lane with 2.3 seconds remaining.
“She’s such a great player,” Reid said of Armour, “and I knew she would be heading straight for the basket in that situation. I knew she would bring her knee up on the drive, but I also knew I had to take one for the team at that point, with the game on the line.”
Fouled with 0.8 seconds to play, Catholic’s Catherine Head hit two free throws to account for the final margin.
Longtime Muhlenberg coach Mike Harper was proud of his team’s effort and performance.
“I’m proud of the way our team competed — they did everything we asked them to do,” Harper said. “I’m very proud, very happy about what this team was able to accomplish.
“These three seniors — Armour, Joines and Hauslein — have meant so much to the character of our program. They really compete, and it’s like one big family here because of players like them and so many others we’ve had through the years.”
Henning, who went 10-of-14 from the field, including 3-of-4 from 3-point range, led all scorers with 25 points, adding three steals and two assists. McKay rallied late to finish with 12 points and a game-best seven rebounds, with Reid contributing four assists and two steals.
Catholic finished 19-of-37 from the field (51%), made 11-of-16 free throws (69%), secured 16 rebounds, and turned the ball over 11 times.
The Lady Mustangs (23-11) were led by Armour, who scored 20 points on 10-of-15 shooting, adding four assists. Hauslein hit a trio of 3-pointers on her way to 13 points and five rebounds, and Sarah-Cate Boggess also claimed five rebounds.
Muhlenberg shot 59% from the floor (20-of-34) but was only 4-of-8 from the foul stripe. The Lady Mustangs grabbed 20 rebounds and committed 14 turnovers.
MUHLENBERG COUNTY 15-5-17-12 — 49
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 11-16-7-19 — 53
Muhlenberg County (49) — Armour 20, Hauslein 13, Boggess 7, Noffsinger 5, Joines 4.
Owensboro Catholic (53) — Henning 25, McKay 12, Harvey 6, Reid 4, Maggard 4, Head 2.
