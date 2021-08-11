Owensboro Catholic High School’s girls soccer team picked up where it left off last year in its 2021 season opener on Tuesday night.
The Lady Aces — defending 9th District and 3rd Region champions — got five goals from Ashton Logsdon, including three in the first eight minutes of the second half, on the way to a 9-0 conquest of host Apollo.
The game was delayed for 70 minutes due to lightning in the area.
“The first half wasn’t good enough,” Lady Aces head coach Andy Hines said. “I think some of that was being hyped up to play, then we had a long delay, and I think that might have played into it.
“We know how to play, though, and it was just a matter of putting it together. We were much better in the second half, playing two-touch, speeding the game up, and switching our point of attack — I was pleased with how we played in the second half.”
Logsdon opened the scoring with a point-blank goal from the right wing just eight minutes into the contest.
In the 12th minute, Annie Helwig scored a rebound goal to make it 2-0, before Logsdon struck again in the 20th minute — scoring from 18 yards out to provide Catholic a three-goal advantage.
Apollo hung tough in the final 20 minutes behind goalkeeper JoHannah Hutchinson, however, and the Lady Aces settled for a 3-0 lead at intermission.
“I thought we played strong and competitive in the first half and that was encouraging to see,” E-Gals head coach David Woeste said. “(Hutchinson) made some great saves at the end of the first half to keep it a three-goal game.
“But Catholic is a very good team and they got it going in the second half. They have quality personnel and they’re going to be in the top four or five in the state, no doubt about it.”
The Lady Aces’ quick second-half start was ignited by Virginia Young’s goal in the 42nd minute. Then, the speedy Logsdon scored two breakaway goals in less than three minutes and followed with another goal in the 48th minute to make it 7-0.
Katie Riney scored in the 54th minute and Young added her second goal of the evening in the 74th minute to round out the scoring for Catholic.
The Lady Aces outshot Apollo by a 30-0 margin, and Hutchinson made 15 saves for Apollo.
Hines is hoping his club can take the next step at the state level, after reaching the KHSAA quarterfinal round last fall.
“For us to move up,” he said, “we need to move the ball quicker and faster on offense, and we need to be a little stronger on defense.
“We just need to keep working at it every day and put it all together the way we know how.”
