The Lady Aces came to play on a Senior Night Friday.
Owensboro Catholic limited 9th District rival Daviess County to 19% shooting and put the Lady Panthers away with a torrid 27-1 second-half run in a lopsided 54-19 victory at the Sportscenter.
“We’ve been having trouble scoring the ball, so we’re really trying to play lockdown defense,” Lady Aces coach Michael Robertson said. “We did a real good job at the defensive end, for sure.
“We played hard in this one, and I’m really proud of the way our team played. We looked better offensively, too, so this was a step in the right direction for our basketball team.”
DC was still within a point following two free throws by Adylan Ayer to open the second quarter, but Catholic went on a 16-1 spree to close out the first half with a 24-8 advantage.
Ayer scored consecutive baskets to open the second half, but that’s when the Lady Aces went on their game-clinching blitz — stretching a 12-point lead to a 38-point lead when Catherine Head’s 3-pointer made it 51-13 at 4:35 of the fourth.
Hannah McKay, a Murray State University signee, led Catholic with 20 points and seven rebounds. The 6-foot senior forward finished 8-of-10 from the field, including a 3-pointer, and was a perfect 3-of-3 from the foul stripe.
The Lady Aces also got a solid all-around performance from senior guard Isabella Henning, who produced eight points, six rebounds, three assists and three steals. Caroline Reid dished four assists.
As a unit, Catholic finished 22-of-49 from the field for 45%, made 7-of-8 free throws for 88%, dominated the rebounding by a 37-16 margin and turned the ball over 10 times.
Ayer, a freshman guard, scored seven points and sophomore forward Brooklyn Daugherty grabbed five rebounds to pace DC.
The Lady Panthers were 5-of-26 from the field, made 9-of-18 free throws (50%) and turned the ball over 17 times — 14 coming in the first half.
Owensboro Catholic improved to 16-9 overall and 3-1 within the district, while Daviess County slipped to 8-13, 2-2.
DAVIESS COUNTY5-3-5-6 — 19
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC8-16-15-15 — 54
Daviess County (19) — Ayer 7, Mewes 4, Paige 4, Daugherty 3, Spurrier 1.
Owensboro Catholic (54) — McKay 20, Henning 8, Le. Keelin 6, Maggard 4, Johnson 4, Head 3, Taylor 3, Reid 2, Harvey 2, Moore 2.
