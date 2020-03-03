Owensboro Catholic had too much firepower once it got rolling in the first round of the 3rd Region Tournament on Monday.
The Lady Aces had a big second quarter against Grayson County on the way to a 79-53 girls’ basketball win at the Sportscenter.
Catholic (23-10) will face Meade County in the regional semifinals on Friday night.
Hannah McKay and Isabella Henning were the scoring leaders for the Lady Aces.
McKay put up a double-double with 19 points, 12 rebounds. Henning finished with 18 points, five rebounds and three steals. Spencer Harvey added 10 points.
“We were slow at first, but then Isabella came up big, hit some early shots,” Catholic coach Michael Robertson said. “Hannah is doing her thing every single time on the court.”
Caroline Reid played well in the second half and Ally Maggard was strong inside, according to Robertson.
“Catherine Head came off the bench and gave us some good minutes, as did Camille Conkright,” Robertson said. “It was an all-around great effort by my team.”
Catholic built a 17-9 lead before Grayson County tied it at 19 in the first two minutes of the second quarter.
Reid hit a floater that was followed by a 3 from Henning and a baseline jumper by Henning for a 26-19 lead. McKay scored inside and Conkright drained a 3 before a Harvey drive and 3-pointer finished a 17-2 run that left Catholic in command, 36-21.
“We started out really slow, I don’t necessarily think we were ready to play, but then we picked it up a little bit,” McKay said.
Catholic turned up the defensive pressure, which helped it get on a major run.
“They kept pushing the ball, they got really tired,” Robertson said. “In turn, I amped up the pressure, started getting out and running.
“I think we’ve got the athletes to run with anybody in this region.”
Catholic was 25-of-52 from the floor for 48% and hit on 9-of-17 on 3-pointers for 52.9%.
Catholic was 20-of-24 from the free-throw line and the Lady Aces outrebounded Grayson County 35-26.
Grayson County made 20-of-51 from the floor for 39% and 8-of-20 for 40% from 3-point range.
Kenzie Renfrow led Grayson County with 17 points and Ella Robinson added 11. Grayson County finished 20-13.
GRAYSON COUNTY 9-15-10-19 — 53
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 17-23-16-23 — 79
Grayson County (53) — Renfrow 17, Robinson 11, Snyder 8, Vincent 4, Franklin 3, Nash 3, Riggs 3, Lee 2, Snyder 2.
Owensboro Catholic (79) — McKay 19, Henning 18, Harvey 10, Head 7, Maggard 7, Conkright 6, Rice 3, Riney 2, Reid 2, Johnson 2, Hamilton 2, Goetz 1.
