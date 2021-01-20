Kinsley Goetz scored a game-high 13 points as the Owensboro Catholic High School girls’ basketball team remained undefeated with a 33-32 conquest of host Evansville North on Tuesday night.
Catholic (3-0) trailed entering the final eight minutes before outscoring North 12-9 in the fourth period.
Jalyn Shelby scored 11 to pace the Huskies, who led 16-11 at the half.
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 5-6-10-12 — 33
EVANSVILLE NORTH 2-14-7-9 — 32
Owensboro Catholic (33) — Goetz 13,Head 8, Maggard 4, Hayden 4, Le. Keelin 3, Riney 1.
Evansville North (32) — Shelby 11, Mattingly 8, Martin 5, Biboni 4, Green 3, Hart 1.
OHIO COUNTY 78, WARREN EAST 54 — Addie Bullock scored 21 points and Kelsey Kennedy added 20 as the Lady Eagles blew out the visiting Lady Raiders in Hartford.
Ella Gaddis scored 13 for Ohio County, which also got 10 points from Heaven Vanover.
The Lady Eagles led 47-17 by intermission.
WARREN EAST 10-17-12-15 — 54
OHIO COUNTY 28-19-17-14 — 78
Warren East (54) — Patterson 13, Alexander 12, Forrester 10, Carter 10, Lawson 6, Jones 2, Shehan 1.
Ohio County (78) — Bullock 21, K. Kennedy 20, Gaddis 13, Vanover 10, Embry 6, C.Kennedy 5, Bratcher 3.
GRAYSON COUNTY 58, DAVIESS COUNTY 51 — Rachael Snyder scored 18 points to lift the host Lady Cougars past the Lady Panthers in Leitchfield.
Ella Robinson scored 12 points and Aryssa Riggs added 10.
Adylan Ayer led DC with 17 points, with both Lily Hoagland and Brooklyn Daugherty adding 10 points.
DAVIESS COUNTY 14-18-7-12 — 51
GRAYSON COUNTY 11-16-16-15 — 58
Daviess County (51) — Ayer 17, Hoagland 10, Daugherty 10, Payne 6, Mewes 4, Hancock 2, Spurrier 2.
Grayson County (58) — Snyder 18, Robinson 12, Riggs 10, Perkins 6, Kiper 6, Cave 6.
MONDAY RESULT
WEBSTER COUNTY 57, APOLLO 53 — Raigan Price poured in 21 points to lift the Lady Trojans past the visiting E-Gals on Monday night.
Brooklyn Clark scored 15 points and Adeline McDyer added 10 for Webster County (2-5).
Amaya Curry scored 14 points to pace Apollo (2-3), which got 11 points from Kassidy Daugherty and 10 from Addison Carter.
APOLLO 13-15-14-11 — 53
WEBSTER COUNTY 15-10-19-13 — 57
Apollo (53) — Curry 14, Daugherty 11, Carter 10, Beatty 8, Floyd 8, Rhodes 2.
Webster County (57) — Price 21, Clark 15, McDyer 10, Rakestraw 6, Cates 3, Shepherd 2.
BOYS
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 90, UNION COUNTY 59 — Brian Griffith poured in 31 points as the Aces (7-0) remained undefeated with a rout of the Braves at the Sportscenter.
Catholic led Union County 47-20 by intermission.
Gray Weaver scored 13 points and Parker Gray made four 3-pointers for 12 points for the Aces.
Union County (4-3) got 15 points from Clem Johnson.
UNION COUNTY 6-14-20-19 — 59
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 26-21-23-20 — 90
Union County (59) — Johnson 15, Manual 9, Mayes 7, Kanipe 7, Cullen 6, Mackey 5, Hughes 5, Corbett 2, King 2, Keine 1.
Owensboro Catholic (90) — Griffith 31, Weaver 13, Gray 12, Scales 9, Webb 6, Johnson 5, Mundy 4, Clark 4, Gibbs 2, McFarland 2, Barber 2.
McLEAN COUNTY 52, OHIO COUNTY 37 — Jaden Arnold scored 18 points to lead McLean County past 10th District rival Ohio County in Calhoun.
Brady Dame scored 13 points and Andrew Brackett added 10 for the Cougars (5-2), who outscored the Eagles 27-9 over the final 16 minutes.
Ohio County (2-3) got eight points from Q’Daryius Jennings.
OHIO COUNTY 11-17-7-2 — 37
McLEAN COUNTY 14-11-15-12 — 52
Ohio County (37) — Jennings 8, Manning 7, Tichenor 7, Davis 4, Renfrow 3, Southard 3, Culbertson 3, Morse 2.
McLean County (52) — Arnold 18, Dame 13, Brackett 10, Durbin 4, Floyd 3, Larkin 2, Phillips 2.
MUHLENBERG COUNTY 54, BUTLER COUNTY 39 — The Mustangs used a 21-6 third-quarter run to pull away from the Host Bears in Morgantown.
Nash Divine scored 17 points to lead Muhlenberg County (3-0), which also got 11 points from Cole Vincent.
The Bears (0-3) were led by Brody Hunt, who scored 10 points.
MUHLENBERG COUNTY 9-15-21-9 — 54
BUTLER COUNTY 8-11-6-14 — 39
Muhlenberg County (54) — Divine 17, Vincent 11, McCoy 9, Carver 7, Lovan 6, Summers 3, Rose 1.
Butler County (39) — Hunt 10, Flener 8, Hodge 7, McMillen 7, Henderson 4, Dockery 3.
