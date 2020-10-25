Catholic girls to play at Greenwood in quarterfinals
DRAFFENVILLE — In a remarkable performance at both ends of the pitch from start to finish, underdog Owensboro Catholic simply refused to lose.
The visiting Lady Aces stunned 1st Region champion Marshall County 1-0 on a dark, cool, rainy Saturday in the opening round of the Girls’ KHSAA State Soccer Tournament at Colburn Soccer Complex on the campus of Marshall County High School.
Suddenly surging Owensboro Catholic (10-7) will visit defending state champion Greenwood (14-2-1) at 7 p.m. in the state quarterfinals Monday in Bowling Green.
Saturday’s match proved to be a It was a remarkable turnaround on Saturday for the Lady Aces, who lost a decisive 7-1 decision to the same team at the same venue on Sept. 26.
Not this time.
“Oh man, I’m proud of this team — they came down here and played to win,” first-year Owensboro Catholic head coach Andy Hines said.
“We’re such a young team and we’ve been working on becoming more aggressive all season. Well, we saw a much more aggressive team today and it made a big difference.
“We played unafraid and we tried to keep the pressure on at both ends — overall, I thought we did a very good job of that.”
The only goal of the contest came in the 18th minute when sophomore midfielder Maddie Hayden sent a 25-yard high-arching shot over the outstretched hands of leaping Lady Marshals’ goalkeeper Parker Perry, a sophomore who had surrendered only 12 goals in 15 matches.
“Obviously, it’s important if you can get that first one,” Hines said, “but I thought we responded the right way after the goal, and that was key. These players are at the point where they now work well together and pull hard for one another, and I thought that showed the whole way.”
Indeed, Catholic continued to attack the Lady Marshals, who never quite found their offensive rhythm.
The ball-handling skills and speed of Lady Aces junior forward Ashton Logsdon proved significant throughout.
“She plays such a pivotal role for us and she was really special today,” Hines said of Logsdon. “Her ability to control the ball and set up our offense was big. Her speed is a nightmare for other teams and she may be the most hard-nosed player we’ve got — all 5-foot-2 of her.”
As the clock ticked down in the second half, Marshall County (11-3-2) attempted to push the pace at the offensive end, but Owensboro Catholic’s stifling defense would not crack.
“Give Owensboro Catholic a lot of credit,” Lady Marshals head coach Michael Boone said. “They adjusted significantly since the first time we played them here, and they seemed to have more speed on the wings than in our previous meeting.
“We had some scoring opportunities but just couldn’t stick one in there. At the end of the day, they put one in and we didn’t.”
Each team finished with nine shots on goal, and Owensboro Catholic freshman goalkeeper Abby Payne was credited with six saves. Perry saved five shots for the Lady Marshals.
