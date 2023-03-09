LEXINGTON — Owensboro Catholic flipped the script on Bowling Green in the opening game of the 2023 Mingua Beef Jerky Girls’ Basketball Sweet 16 tournament Wednesday.
The Lady Aces (25-9) avenged a one-point, regular-season loss to the Lady Purples (24-10) on Feb. 11 with a 54-51 triumph at Rupp Arena.
“I thought it was a well played game by both teams, just like it was when we played three weeks ago,” Owensboro Catholic head coach Michael Robertson said. “We struggled to get the ball in there in the fourth quarter, but we prevailed, and we move on.”
Owensboro Catholic will meet Sacred Heart (32-3) in a quarterfinal matchup at 10 a.m. CST Friday. The Lady Valkyries, who haven’t lost to a team in Kentucky this season, claimed a 70-33 win over Lawrence County in the opening round.
“They (Sacred Heart) are a really good team,” Robertson said. “But at the same time, we are also a really good team. We have played them the past two or three years, and I don’t think we will be intimated by them.”
The Lady Aces showed they don’t back down with a strong second-half performance against the Lady Purples.
Trailing 19-18 at halftime, Catholic relied heavily on its perimeter shooting in the third quarter, with Hailee Johnson hitting two of the team’s five treys in the frame. There were 10 lead changes in the quarter, with Catholic up 37-35 heading to the final frame.
The Lady Aces continued to drain 3-pointers in the fourth quarter, which helped them build a 50-46 lead with 2:24 left to play.
From there, they took care of business at the foul line, extending their lead to 54-48 before a last-second, three-point heave by Bowling Green’s Katy Smiley capped the scoring.
Catholic’s Karmin Riley scored a team-high 16 points, with Johnson adding 13 points.
Riley got Catholic off to a fast start, scoring seven first-quarter points that propelled the Lady Aces to an 11-6 lead entering the second frame.
“Coming into the game I knew we had to have energy,” Riley said, “and I brought that from the beginning, and that’s what I kept telling our team.”
Bowling Green turned up the defensive pressure in the second quarter and began finding its range on jump shots. Meanwhile, Catholic struggled to keep its offense clicking, making just one shot from the field in the second frame.
The Lady Aces trailed 19-18 at halftime.
Owensboro Catholic shot 43.6%% from the floor, 52.9% from 3-point range and 84.6% from the foul line.
Bowling Green connected on 42.9% of its shots from the field, 35.3% of its 3-pointers and 60% of its free throws. Smiley scored a game-high 20 points.
“We knew we had to be connected and keep our hands up because they are long,” Riney said. “We knew we had to stop the ball, stay connected and get rebounds for sure.
“We talked a lot, more than usual, which I’m sure coach is glad about. But we knew we had to play together, and we did that.”
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 11 7 19 17 — 54
BOWLING GREEN 6 13 16 16 — 51
Owensboro Catholic — K. Riley 16, H. Johnson 13, L. Keelin 9, K. Riney 8, A. Randolph 6, M. Hayden 2.
Bowling Green — K. Smiley 20, M. Tisdale 11, S. Shelton 10, T. Bailey 8, N. Wardlow 2.
