Owensboro Catholic High School defeated Daviess County 3-0 (25-7, 25-19, 25-18) on Tuesday night at OCHS.
Leaders for Catholic included Olivia Castlen (13 kills, four digs, two aces), Tyranda Stuart (10 kills, two digs), Blair Riney (10 aces, 10 digs, three kills) and Kennedy Murphy 32 assists, eight digs, two kills), with added contributions from Jaiden Grant (four kills, two aces, two digs), Isabelle Reisz (10 digs, three aces), Karsen Tipmore (14 digs), Andi Davis (seven digs), Lindsey Warren (five digs).
Catholic improved to 4-2 overall and 2-0 in 9th District play.
Production for DC (3-7, 0-2 9th District) came from Lauren Jean (11 digs, six kills), Gracie Meserve (five kills, three blocks), Maya Pollard (four blocks, four digs, two kills), Haylee Clark (three blocks, two kills), Kayla Jones (12 assists, four blocks, two aces), Rylan Westerfield (nine digs), Keleigh Payne (eight digs) and Macie Edge (five digs).
GIRLS’ SOCCER DAVIESS COUNTY 10, OWENSBORO 0
Lillian Coombs and Mary Evelyn Wiman each scored three goals and passed for an assist in the Lady Panthers’ district victory at Shifley Park’s Dale Poole Field.
Kate McCain added two goals and an assist for DC (6-3, 3-1 9th District), Bailey Brown passed for three assists, with Jessie Harwood and Molly Floyd each adding a goal. Maddie Purcell also had an assist.
Emma Wilkins was credited with 11 saves for OHS (2-5, 0-4).
MONDAY’S RESULTS GOLF
Owensboro was first with 155 points, and Madisonville-North Hopkins second with 157 in a boys’ quad match played Monday.
Cole Crews shot 36 for OHS, which tied with M-NH’s Austin Crick, and Crick won in a playoff.
Will Rickard (37), Will Hume (38) and Walker Gaddis (44) also scored for OHS.
Daviess County and Owensboro Catholic each shot 169.
Grant Broughton (38), Lucas Ward (42), Logan Mewes (44) and Bransen Berry (45) scored for DC.
Luke Estes and Tanner McFadden each scored 41 for Catholic. Houston Danzer (43) and Brady Prusz (44) also scored for Catholic.
Apollo shot 173. Carter Kimmel (40), Ethan Clements (42), Trevor Cecil (42) and Alex Bowlds (49) scored for Apollo.
