Owensboro Catholic High School defeated Daviess County 3-0 (25-7, 25-19, 25-18) on Tuesday night at OCHS.

Leaders for Catholic included Olivia Castlen (13 kills, four digs, two aces), Tyranda Stuart (10 kills, two digs), Blair Riney (10 aces, 10 digs, three kills) and Kennedy Murphy 32 assists, eight digs, two kills), with added contributions from Jaiden Grant (four kills, two aces, two digs), Isabelle Reisz (10 digs, three aces), Karsen Tipmore (14 digs), Andi Davis (seven digs), Lindsey Warren (five digs).

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.