Owensboro Catholic rolled past visiting Henderson County 9-0 in a girls high school tennis match Wednesday at Moreland Park.
Earning singles wins for the Lady Aces were Ella Cason, Ella Grace Buckman, Katelyn Mitchell, Clair Augenstein, Sarah Hayden and Hadley Corley.
Catholic got doubles victories from Emmy Moore-Sarah Kate Young, Aisha Merchant-Olivia Hayden and Elizabeth Hayden-Isabelle Reisz.
APOLLO 7, HANCOCK COUNTY 0
The Apollo High school girls’ tennis team defeated visiting Hancock County 7-0 on Tuesday in Owensboro.
Posting singles victories for the Eagles were Mia Lampert, Natalie Estes, Sophey Jennings, Kyndall Hayden and Katie Rice.
AHS doubles victories came from Caroline Ashby-Maddie Wahl and Maddie Jones-Emma Parker.
BASKETBALL BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY 69, DAVIESS COUNTY 51
Aleigha Mucker scored 22 points and Cassidy McDaniel added 21 as the surging Lady Tigers defeating the visiting Lady Panthers on Tuesday night in Harned.
Isabel Grimes added 11 points for Breck County, which improved to 19-3.
Katie Mewes came up big for Daviess County (7-11), pouring in a game-best 26 points.
DAVIESS COUNTY 7-16-15-13 — 51
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY 13-2318-15 — 69
Daviess County (51) — Mewes 26, Daugherty 7, Ayer 7, Spurrier 6, Payne 3, Beehn 2.
Breckinridge County (69) — Mucker 22, McDaniel 21, Frimes 11, Sy. Tucker 8, Sk. Tucker 5, Henning 2.
BOYS TENNIS OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 4, HENDERSON COUNTY 3The Aces got singles wins from Davis Brocato and Brett Conder in a a conquest of the visiting Colonels at Moreland Park.
Catholic got doubles victories from Brocato-Conder and Matthew Hyland-Tucker Ray.
APOLLO 6, HANCOCK COUNTY 0
Stetson Osborne, Luke Austin, Nick Johnson and Jamison Franey won singles matches in the Eagles’ home conquest of the Hornets on Tuesday.
Apollo got doubles wins from Osborne-Austin and Johnson-Evan Wilson.
