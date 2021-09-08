Owensboro Catholic stayed the course on Tuesday night.
The Lady Aces got big performances from senior outside hitter Cate Sights and junior libero Emily Christian in a three-set volleyball sweep of visiting City-County rival Owensboro at the OCHS gymnasium.
Catholic won the competitive, highly-entertaining match 25-18, 25-22, 25-21, and Lady Aces head coach Brian Hardison was all smiles afterward.
“Our energy was crazy good, and I was really pleased with our team effort,” said Hardison, whose club improved to 6-3 overall and 2-1 in the 9th District. “We knew we would have to deliver that kind of effort to win because every team in this district is so talented and competitive — there are no easy matches.
“Emily was outstanding at her position and didn’t let much hit the floor, and Cate is just an awesome force around the net for us.
“We needed to play well and we did — this was a very good win.”
Owensboro (10-6, 1-2 in 9th District) started well in the first set and was still within 10-9 when Catholic went on a torrid 8-0 run to establish command. After a timeout, the Lady Devils responded with a 7-1 spree of their own to pull within two points, but Catholic closed with a flourish to wrap it up.
In the second set, OHS took a solid 18-12 advantage before the Lady Aces rallied with an 8-0 run to take the lead. Owensboro was still within two points when a formidable kill by Sights sealed matters.
In the third set, a kill by Chase Mather pulled Owensboro into an 18-all deadlock, but again the Lady Aces answered the call — scoring seven of the final 10 points to conclude the set and match.
“We stayed with it the whole way,” Hardison said. “I liked the way we responded to their challenge.”
Owensboro coach Melissa Hibbs, meanwhile, likes the way her team is developing as a complete unit.
“We continued to fight as a team the whole way and that’s going to help us moving forward,” Hibbs said. “Our serve-receive was not as consistent as it needed to be and that led to some big runs for Catholic, and you can’t afford to give up big runs to quality teams.
“When we get the lead, we’ve got to understand that we need to keep pushing and keep pushing.”
Leading the way for the Lady Aces were Sights (19 kills, five digs, four blocks), Christian (30 digs, two kills), Kennedy Murphy (19 assists, five digs, four kills, two blocks, two aces), Paige Miles (23 assists, two digs), Delainie Brey (three digs, two kills), Hadley Latham (two kills), Abby Baughman (four kills), Abigail Williams (two kills), Blair Riney (six digs), and Olivia Castlen (nine kills, four aces, four blocks, three digs).
Pacing the Lady Devils were Mia Covington (seven assists, five digs, four kills), Maya Joska (10 assists, six digs, two kills, two aces), Kennedy Thompson (12 digs, two assists), Hannah Ashley (10 digs, two aces), Mather (11 digs, three kills), Brooklyn Williams (three kills, two digs), Addie Travis (eight kills), and Addie McDaniel (eight digs, three aces).
Catholic returns to the hardwood on Saturday when it faces Edmonson County in the first round of the All ‘A’ 3rd Region Tournament at Whitesville Trinity High School. OHS is back in action next Tuesday evening, when it hosts Madisonville-North Hopkins.
