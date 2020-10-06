Owensboro Catholic High School’s girls soccer team was clicking on all cylinders Monday night.
Bouncing back strongly from a 1-0 loss at Daviess County on Saturday, the Lady Aces were sharp throughout a 10-1 conquest of visiting Owensboro on Senior Night at Independence Field.
The victory snapped a four-match losing streak for Catholic.
“We found that big switch tonight and I thought all our kids contributed — it’s always good to win,” Lady Aces coach Andy Hines said. “Sometimes we don’t play very well because we’re young and inconsistent, but we’re growing all the time.
“We do a lot of passing and possessing the ball, and we’re just trying to put everything together at the right time. This was good for us. We come out of this one with a lot of confidence.”
Ashton Logsdon got Catholic started quickly with a straightaway goal from 16 yards out in the second minute, and Maddie Hayden scored off an assist from Mallary Bailey in the sixth minute to make it 2-0.
The Lady Devils got their only goal of the evening from Rylee Cox in the eighth minute to slice their deficit in half, but the Lady Aces continued to pour on the offensive pressure.
Emmy Moore, honored at intermission along with fellow senior Megan Goodwin, scored on a penalty kick in the 23rd minute before goals by Hayden in the 25th and 26th minute pushed Catholic in front 5-1.
That’s where things stood at halftime.
“They had a good game plan in the first half and attacked our back line successfully,’ Owensboro coach Michael Lovett said of the Lady Aces. “We just need to keep working to get better every day.
“Offensively, we’ve just got to take better advantage of scoring chances, and at the defensive end we have to make less mistakes.”
Owensboro Catholic built its advantage to 6-1 in the 52nd minute when Annie Helwig scored off another assist from Bailey.
Gracie Johnson followed with a rebound goal in the 61st minute, Ella Goetz found the back of the net three minutes later, Rachel Traylor scored on an indirect kick two minutes after that, and Hayden scored off a Johnson assist in the 78th minute.
Owensboro Catholic held a 19-2 shots-on-goal advantage. Chandler Worth was credited with 10 saves for OHS and Goodwin made one save for the Lady Aces.
Catholic, now 4-6 overall and 2-1 within the 9th district, returns to action at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday against visiting McCracken County.
Owensboro, which slipped to 3-2 overall and 1-1 in district play, visits Daviess County a district clash at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
