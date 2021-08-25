It was a 2021 season opener to remember for the Owensboro Catholic High School volleyball team on Tuesday night. In an intense match befitting a postseason championship contest — and one that included a third-set ejection of OCHS head coach Brian Hardison — the visiting Lady Aces defeated arch-rival Apollo 21-25, 25-17, 27-25, 25-14 at Eagle Arena.
“These girls did a super job and coach Hardison had this team ready to play tonight,” Lady Aces assistant coach Becky Taylor said. “Our team was focused and intense the whole way, and as a unit, we flowed well together on the court.
“Our senior leadership was outstanding, and this is a group that gives it 100% every day in practice — it’s a very tight-knit team intent on making it back to the top.”
Apollo started strong behind the strong front-line play of Havanah John and Maddi Boswell, winning the first set 25-21.
The second set was a different story as Catholic, behind the forceful play of Cate Sites and Olivia Castlen, prevailed 25-17.
The third set was tied at 17 when Hardison was ejected after disputing a call to officials, and it only served to fire up the Lady Aces and their large fan contingent.
The E-Gals were in front 23-20 and had multiple chances to wrap up the critical third set, but resilient Catholic battled back to win an emotional 27-25 decision.
That momentum carried over into the fourth set for the Lady Aces, who dominated Apollo down the stretch — scoring 15 of the final 17 points to win going away. 25-14.
“Our girls played really well,” Hardison said. “I’m really proud of this team.”
Apollo head coach Mary Howard, meanwhile, said the match was typical of what should be expected in the 9th District throughout the fall.
“This was a very competitive district battle and it’s going to be like this all year when district teams compete against each other,” Howard said. “We haven’t reached our ceiling by any means and we’re going to get better and better as a year goes on.
“We just fell a little short in this one. Catholic made some runs on us that we couldn’t recover from. They’re a good serving team and they have good power up front.”
Leading the way for the Lady Aces (1-0) were Sites (18 kills, three aces); Castlen (eight kills); Kennedy Murphy (26 assists, four aces, three kills); Paige Miles (20 assists, four kills); Emily Christian (25 digs, two aces); and Hadley Latham (six kills).
Pacing Apollo (4-3) were John (18 kills, four blocks); Boswell (10 kills, four blocks); Ava Fazio (six blocks); Abby Spong (16 digs, three aces); Allie Hargitt (32 assists); Kelsey Dickinson (seven digs); Kaley Dickinson (eight digs); and Aliyah Carwile (four blocks).
Both teams return to the hardwood on Thursday, as Catholic hosts Whitesville Trinity, while Apollo visits Henderson County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.