The Owensboro Catholic High School girls soccer team remained perfect in more ways than one on Tuesday night.
Not only did the Lady Aces remain undefeated, but they posted their fourth shutout of the year — a 3-0 conquest of host and 9th District rival Daviess County at Deer Park Soccer Complex.
Catholic has outscored its opposition to the tune of 16-0, thus far.
“We played a couple of tough matches over the weekend and I think we were a little fatigued early on,” OCHS head coach Andy Hines said, “but we still had that quality we needed to have to succeed — we were better in the second half.
“Our defense has been great all the way around. Abby (Payne) has been solid in goal and everyone on the back end has contributed. We just want to keep it up — keep building to where we want to be.”
Catholic (4-0) struck first in the 18th minute when junior Maddie Hayden scored from 35 yards out straightaway off an assist from junior Katie Riney.
In the 33rd minute, the Lady Aces went on top 2-0 when sophomore Jenny Young scored off an assist from sophomore Mallary Bailey.
That’s where things stood at intermission.
Catholic got an insurance goal in the 51st minute when Young scored off an assist from Hayden.
“I thought Katie Riney really picked it up for us in the second half,” Hines said. “She’s one of our leaders and she did a good job for us out there.”
Daviess County slipped to 1-3 with its third consecutive shutout loss, but longtime Lady Panthers head coach David Sandifer was not displeased with his club’s effort.
“I thought we played hard,” Sandifer said. “We made some mistakes on their second and third goals, but those are things that can be corrected.
“Catholic is a very athletic team that is aggressive and has good speed — I thought they played well.
“We’re still working on creating opportunities to score. We’re just hoping to be there by the end of the season.”
Owensboro Catholic outshot Daviess County by a 15-5 margin. Lady Panthers senior goalkeeper Emma Patterson made five saves, and Lady Aces keeper Payne, a sophomore, was credited with saving three shots.
The Lady Aces return to the pitch at 6 p.m. on Thursday in Evansville against one of the top programs in southern Indiana, Evansville Mater Dei.
The Lady Panthers (1-3), meanwhile, are slated to play three matches in the Smoky Mountain Cup on Saturday and Sunday in Gatlinburg, Tennessee.
