Owensboro Catholic took an early lead and held off Apollo down the stretch to capture a 3-1 high school volleyball victory Tuesday night inside Eagle Arena.
Led by Tyranda Stuart’s game-high 16 kills, the Lady Aces won 25-21, 25-20, 17-25, 25-18.
“We played a little up and down, but we played good when we needed to,” said OCHS head coach Brian Hardison. “We were trying to not have to go four sets, definitely didn’t want to go five. I went and watched Apollo this weekend, and I told our team, ‘Guys, they’re solid. You better be ready. This is not going to be an easy game.’ That’s every time we play them, though.
“Tyranda was a big factor, but I think our whole team stepped up.”
Burdened by a slow start out of the gate, Catholic fell behind 18-13 in the opening set before regrouping to capture 12 of the next 15 points and a 1-0 lead.
The Lady Aces wasted little time in the second set, bolting out to a 12-4 advantage. After trailing 18-10, Apollo answered with an 8-4 run of its own — trimming the deficit to 22-18 before Catholic closed out the victory.
The E-Gals carried that momentum into the third set, where they built a 17-10 advantage at the midway point. A 4-0 run gave the Lady Aces some life late in the set, but Apollo closed it out to pull within 2-1 overall.
The fourth set saw both teams make runs, with Catholic establishing a 14-7 lead before Apollo got back to within 20-17 late in the set. From there, though, the Lady Aces won five of the final seven points to keep the E-Gals at bay.
Hardison credited his players for competing with Apollo’s size at the net.
“You have to keep going at them,” he said. “I told them, ‘Don’t hit over them, go through them.’ That’s what you’ve got to do to beat Apollo. If you go over them, you’re going to hit it out. They block the ball really well.”
Top contributors for the Lady Aces also included Blair Riney (nine kills, three aces); Olivia Castlen (nine kills); Kennedy Murphy (40 assists, four aces, three kills); Jaiden Grant (five kills); Addie Oller (three kills, two blocks); Isabelle Reisz (four aces) and Karsen Tipmore (two aces).
Apollo showed signs of good play throughout the night, according to coach Mary Howard, but it wasn’t consistent enough to come away with the win.
“We had some spurts tonight where poor execution really gave them the runs that we couldn’t recover from,” she said. “The set we won, we were able to make a run and maintain through that set, but the other sets we weren’t able to execute the way we were this past weekend (at the Apollo Summer Slam).
“Catholic was really aggressive all night and kept us off balance. I told them we win or we learn, so we want to learn from it. It’s a marathon, not a sprint, so as the season goes, we want to learn from it and be ready next time.”
Top production for Apollo came from Abie Butterworth (10 kills, eight digs, two blocks); Ava Fazio (nine blocks, five kills); Jennifer Lee (eight blocks, four kills); Ahalia Ramirez (25 assists, six digs, three blocks); Avery Gray (four kills); Kadi Daugherty (10 digs, three aces); Kaley Dickinson (16 digs); Kelsey Dickinson (16 digs); Jessica Lee (two blocks) and Ella Alvey (five digs).
“Every set, whatever team made a little run, that was the difference,” Howard added. “There were times where we just couldn’t make that run, with maybe a passing error or an attacking error. Close games like this, one point that swings the other way can make all the difference.”
As long as Catholic stays aggressive, Hardison likes what he’s seen from his squad early this season.
“We’re where I figured we would be,” he said. “We’re playing good, we’re practicing good, they’re putting the work in. ... But we have a tough schedule, and if we lay back any, any team in this district is going to sneak up and bite us.”
