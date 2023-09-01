Tyranda Stuart finished with a game-high 15 kills with two blocks as the Owensboro Catholic High School volleyball team captured a 25-15, 25-10, 25-16 victory over Ohio County on Thursday at OCHS.
Catholic (5-2) also got 29 assists and five digs from Kennedy Murphy; eight kills and two blocks from Jaiden Grant; six kills and 12 digs from Blair Riney; 16 digs from Karsen Tipmore; and other contributions from Olivia Castlen (three kills, two digs); Isabelle Reisz (eight digs); Andi Davis (five digs) and Lindsey Warren (one kill, one dig).
Ohio County slipped to 5-7.
OWENSBORO ROLLS PAST MADISONVILLE
Ava Fincher collected seven kills, five aces, 17 assists and five digs, Chase Mather added nine kills with 12 digs, and Kiersten Taylor produced nine kills with eight digs, two blocks and two aces in the Lady Devils’ 25-14, 25-13, 25-11 win over Madisonville-North Hopkins at OHS.
Anna Travis added five kills, nine assists and six digs for the Lady Devils (5-6). Rose Larsen tallied six aces and 14 digs, Addie Travis had three kills with two digs, and Mollie Bratcher chipped in two blocks.
Madisonville fell to 3-7.
TUESDAY GIRLS’ SOCCER
DAVIESS COUNTY 9, HENDERSON COUNTY 0
Lilliam Coombs scored a hat trick and dished an assist as the Lady Panthers won in Henderson.
Kate McCain added two goals with an assist for DC (7-3), Mary Evelyn Wiman notched two goals, Amal Kalik recorded a goal with an assist, and Molly Floyd had a goal. Kaelin Labhart made four saves in goal.
Henderson County fell to 3-4.
