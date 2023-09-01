Tyranda Stuart finished with a game-high 15 kills with two blocks as the Owensboro Catholic High School volleyball team captured a 25-15, 25-10, 25-16 victory over Ohio County on Thursday at OCHS.

Catholic (5-2) also got 29 assists and five digs from Kennedy Murphy; eight kills and two blocks from Jaiden Grant; six kills and 12 digs from Blair Riney; 16 digs from Karsen Tipmore; and other contributions from Olivia Castlen (three kills, two digs); Isabelle Reisz (eight digs); Andi Davis (five digs) and Lindsey Warren (one kill, one dig).

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.