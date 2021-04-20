Owensboro Catholic delivered the goods on Monday.
Getting a solid start from pitcher Lexy Hatchett, clutch hitting, and quality glove work, the host Lady Aces turned back upset-minded Apollo 8-5 in a clash of 9th District softball rivals at Parents Park.
“Lexy pitched very well for us,” Catholic High coach Jeremy Phelps said. “She was out a long time with a back injury and getting her back out there really helps our pitching staff — I thought she showed a lot of poise today.”
Apollo got on the board quickly when leadoff batter Morgan Frizzell homered over the right-centerfield fence in the top of the first inning.
In the bottom of the first, Catholic’s Hadley Phelps homered to left-centerfield to tie the contest at 1.
The Lady Aces (5-5, 1-1 in 9th District) began to take control in the second. Gracie Jennings walked, Abbie Dukate singled, and both eventually scored on RBI grounders by Addison Tignor and Lilli Grant — making it 3-1.
Catholic stretched its advantage to 4-1 in the fourth on Jennings’ run-scoring single.
“We were able to put some runs on the board in the middle innings there, and that was good to see,” Phelps said. “That’s important because it takes some pressure off the pitcher.”
Apollo (1-7, 0-1) came to life in the fifth, closing the gap to 4-2 on Sydney Saalwaechter’s sacrifice fly to deep center.
But, again, the Lady Aces responded — putting three runs on the board in the bottom of the fifth. Brooke Hamilton clubbed a two-run homer to right-center and Tignor produced an RBI single to make it 7-2.
The E-Gals sliced their deficit to four runs in the sixth on Emmie Bullington’s sacrifice fly to center, but Catholic got that run back in the bottom of the same frame. Camille Conkright doubled, stole third, and scored when Bailey Hamilton reached on an infield error.
Apollo continued to battle and scored twice in the top of the seventh — getting an RBI double from Macy Calhoun and a run-scoring ground out by Frizzell — but it was not enough.
“It was fun tonight, we were in the game,” E-Gals coach Stephen Julian said. “We’re a young team, we made some errors, and they capitalized on them.
“But I was proud of the way we kept battling, and we were able to make it interesting at the end — we’re getting better.”
Brooke Hamilton homered, singled and drove in a pair of runs for Catholic, which also got two RBIs from Tignor. Jennings, meanwhile, reached base in all three of her plate appearances.
Frizzell and Calhoun each drove in two runs to pace Apollo.
APOLLO 100 011 2 — 5 7 3
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 121 031 x — 8 7 1
WP-Hatchett. LP-Palmer. 2B-Calhoun 2, Crawford (A), Conkright (OC). HR-Frizzell (A), Phelps, Br. Hamilton (OC).
