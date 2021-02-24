The Owensboro Catholic Lady Aces are at it again.
A night after taking down 2nd Region power Henderson County by a point, the three-time defending 3rd Region champions defeated 9th District rival Apollo 48-39 on Tuesday evening at the Sportscenter.
“This was a great effort, a full team effort — I love what we’ve got,” OCHS coach Michael Robertson said. “This team’s coming together and we just keep getting better and better every time out.
“Our man-to-man defense has gotten so much better since the start of the season and it’s made a big difference for us.”
It was a stalemate for 16 minutes, with the Lady Aces (10-6) holding a one-point lead at intermission, but Catholic began to take control early in the second half.
Maddie Hayden scored five points as Catholic opened the third period with a 10-2 run, shooting in front 32-23 after a fgree throw by freshman standout Hailee Johnson at 3:46.
Apollo (5-4) responded with a 3-pointer from Kassidy Daugherty, but Johnson scored five points in a 7-2 spurt that left Catholic with a 39-28 advantage heading into the final eight minutes.
The E-Gals, however, weren’t quite finished.
Daugherty and Zoe Floyd keyed a 7-0 burst to open the fourth quarter, pulling the visitors within 39-35, but the Lady Aces answered by scoring nine of the game’s final 13 points over the last 3:15.
“We just weren’t very sharp offensively tonight,” said Apollo coach Natalie Payne, whose squad was playing for the first time since Feb. 8 after a COVID-19 quarantine. “Basketball is such a rhythm sport and we were out of rhythm from the outside. We also settled at times for 3s instead of attacking the gaps.
“I give Catholic a lot of credit, though. They were the more aggressive team and they scored a lot in transition off our mistakes.”
The Lady Aces were led by Johnson, who finished with 14 points, six rebounds, six steals and two assists. Hayden produced 11 points and eight rebounds, Katie Riney secured nine rebounds. and Ally Maggard had three blocks.
Catholic was 12-of-40 from the field for 30%, but drilled 23-of-32 foul shots (72%), including 18-of-24 in the second half (75%) in the second half. outrebounded the E-Gals 36-33, and turned the ball over only eight times.
Apollo got a game-best 18 points from Daugherty, who made four 3-pointers. Point guard Amaya Curry had 12 points and five assists, and Floyd collected 13 rebounds.
The E-Gals were 13-of-43 from the floor (30%), and made just 6-of-25 shots in the second half (24%). Apollo was 8-of-13 from the foul stripe (62%) and committed 15 turnovers.
APOLLO 10-11-7-11 — 39
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 9-13-17-9 — 48
Apollo (39) — Daugherty 18, Curry 12, Floyd 9.
Owensboro Catholic (48) — Johnson 14, Hayden 11, Maggard 5, Goetz 5, Riney 4, Le. Keelin 4, Head 2, La. Keelin 2.
