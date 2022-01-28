RICHMOND — Karmin Riley is Owensboro Catholic’s leading scorer, along with Hailee Johnson, who both check in at 13.1 points a game.
Riley, who is a tremendous 3-point shooter, has made 55-of-129 shots from distance for 42.6%. No one else on the team is close to her in attempts or makes, so if a 3-point shot is going up, Riley is likely the one taking it.
Berea realized that as well going into its opening-round game of the girls All ‘A’ Classic State Tournament on Wednesday, and it clamped down on Riley.
The 5-foot-6 freshman didn’t score and only got off four shots in Catholic’s 39-33 survival win over Berea at McBrayer Arena at Eastern Kentucky University. She contributed four steals and a couple of assists in that victory.
The Lady Aces (16-6) will look for Riley to get more chances and the entire offense to run more smoothly as they get ready for an All ‘A’ quarterfinal game against Whitefield Academy out of Louisville on Friday at 10:30 a.m. CT.
“They were just face-guarding her,” Catholic coach Michael Robertson said. “She’s not going to force anything, and sometimes when she was cutting we weren’t getting the ball to her.”
Riley got a drive that she turned into a 3-point assist when she found Lexie Keelin to make the shot and trim Catholic’s halftime deficit to 16-14.
Catholic got bench contributions in the Berea win from Camille Conkright and Aubrey Randolph. Conkright scored seven points and Randolph added two points, four rebounds, two steals and a block in 11 minutes.
“Both Camille and Aubrey, they’ve been able to give us a lot of energy,” Robertson said. “Camille’s offensive game has gotten better when she relaxes, Aubrey lets the game to come to her. With her up top in our press and the speed we have on the back side, it can cause teams trouble.”
Whitefield is 17-5 and has made that success by shooting a majority of 3-point shots.
“They’re going to let it fly,” Robertson said. “We need to guard them and make those contested shots.”
Berea was methodical on offense and Whitfield will be much the same way.
Whitefield is led by Camryn Poole and Allison Spieker, who each score 15 points a game. Sarah Ritter is scoring 11.9 points a game. Amy Thompson led Whitefield with 17 points in its 51-44 overtime win against Holy Cross in the first round of All ‘A’ competition.
“If we went back and looked at time of possession, we didn’t make them play defense and we played a lot of it, they were really patient,” Robertson said of Berea. “From everything I heard, Whitefield will try to do the same thing. They are a very scrappy young bunch.”
Catholic went through a short practice at Transylvania in Lexington to work on what it expects from Whitefield.
“Hopefully, we show up offensively,” Robertson said.
With a sub-par offensive game against Berea, the Lady Aces will look to get more going when they have the basketball against Whitefield.
“We need to play a good game,” Robertson said. “If we win, we’re going to have to have a good offensive game. We need to see the ball go through the net and gain some confidence.”
