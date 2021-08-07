Owensboro Catholic won the 3rd Region girls soccer championship last season and could have the players back for a repeat.
The Lady Aces topped Daviess County 3-0 for the regional crown, then beat Marshall County in the first round of the KHSAA State Soccer Tournament. Catholic’s season ended in the second round with a 3-0 loss to Greenwood.
Daviess County should be a contender again.
Ohio County had an 8-3-1 record and returns senior Carly Embry, a 26-goal scorer last season.
OWENSBORO CATHOLICThe Lady Aces started against some tough competition last year, then lost four straight in the middle of the season. They bounced back quite well, winning the 3rd Region championship and one game in the KHSAA State Soccer Tournament.
“We played some tough teams, two Evansville teams that were nine or 10 games in,” Catholic coach Andy Hines said. “We played Marshall County early and they beat us, then we got on a good roll later in the season.”
The Lady Aces were working on concepts of how they wanted to play during the season, and it took some time. They finished with a 10-8 record.
Preseason practice was much of the same, with Catholic getting in some tough matches against Madisonville-North Hopkins and Central Hardin in the Bluegrass Games.
“We were struggling to throw it all together,” Hines said.
Maddie Hayden led Catholic in scoring with 17 goals last season and also had eight assists, but she may find her junior year more difficult because she will draw more defensive attention.
Ashton Logsdon had 10 goals and 10 assists for the Lady Aces last season.
Mallary Bailey should also be an offensive threat. Jenny Young is a sophomore who has been getting scoring chances in the preseason, as well. Rachel Traylor, Emilee Cecil and Elizabeth Hayden are three of the four defensive backs returning.
Abby Payne was the keeper during Catholic’s regional and state tournament games because of injuries to the graduated Megan Goodwin.The Lady Aces are looking for even more success this time around.
“We have pretty high expectations,” Hines said.
DAVIESS COUNTY
There are eight starters returning from the 3rd Region runner-up team.
That should be a good sign for the Lady Panthers, who were 8-6-2.
“We’ve probably got 16 that played a decent number of minutes,” DC coach David Sandifer said. “Most of these girls have been playing together for a while. The sophomore groups and senior groups play club together, they’re together quite a bit in our offseason.”
Avery McNeiley graduated after leading DC in scoring with 14 goals and also had seven assists.
Steeley Walker returns as a senior starter after scoring 13 goals last season.
DC had 12 players graduate off the 2019 team, and last year was abbreviated, so the Lady Panthers are looking for proven goal scoring to go with Walker.
“We’ve got some kids that are capable, but they were not in position last year where they had a lot of chances,” Sandifer said.
Three-year starter Emma Patterson returns in goal (75 saves last season). Brooklyn Vincent, Brooke Schwartz and Maci Sanders are on the backline.
Walker and Shelby Sandifer will be in the midfield with striker Reagan Chinn.
APOLLOThe E-Gals graduated what little proven offense they had and are looking to some younger players to provide goals.
Alana Rone is a sophomore who is fast on the field and scored four goals in a scrimmage.
“She’s one of the best athletes I’ve coached at Apollo,” E-Gals coach David Woeste said.
Wing players Ella Hayden and Jolie Foster should be effective in helping push the offense for Apollo.
Hayden was a defensive player who was moved to the offensive side of the field. Both Hayden and Foster are sophomores.
Kara Green is another forward who is a skilled player as a freshman.
JoHanna Hutchinson is back at keeper after making 112 saves last season.
“This will be her third year. In the last two years, she has grown tremendously with all the experience she’s had,” Woeste said. Emilee McFadden is a senior on the backline.
Apollo was 3-8 last season.
OWENSBOROOwensboro is looking for an offensive identity after leading scorer Rylee Cox graduated with seven goals last season.
“We’ve got to find somebody to replace that, and that’s still something we’re looking at,” OHS coach Michael Lovett said.
The Lady Devils were 3-4 last season.
When OHS scrimmaged Caldwell County recently, it scored two of three goals off set pieces in a 3-1 victory.
“We were very organized, that was probably the best soccer we’ve played in the past few years,” Lovett said. “We really looked like a soccer team.”
Sydney Lovett is a very strong player on a regional club level, but Michael Lovett wants to keep his daughter along the backline.
“She’s going to play more defense than offense,” Michael said. “Our backline, goalkeeper and holding mid-field, that is very strong and organized. I think that defense will be a strength this year.”
Chandler Worth returns at keeper for her junior season. Ally Hardison, Olivia Wilkins, Abby Beck and Lovett form the backline. Worth made 81 saves last year.
“Chandler is a competitor, at end of the day she really motivates herself, likes to compete,” Lovett said. “She understands we’re going to win some, lose some, and you give yourself a better chance of winning if you compete.”
