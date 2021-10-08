Owensboro Catholic had a lot of chances in the 9th District Girls Soccer Tournament championship game on Thursday night.
The Lady Aces made two of them count in a 2-0 shutout victory over Daviess County on Panther Field at the Deer Park Soccer Complex.
Maddie Hayden scored a goal off a corner seven minutes in, and that also broke the single-season record for the Lady Aces with 41 goals.
Katie Riney played the rebound on a corner and scored to make it 2-0 in the 42nd minute.
Owensboro Catholic won its second straight district title. The Lady Aces are defending 3rd Region champions. The regional tournament starts Monday at Ohio County, and the draw will be Saturday.
Both the Lady Aces and Daviess County advance to the regional tournament.
“The first half, we played pretty well, I thought we could’ve had a couple more goals, but after we got the early goal we played a little bit of a kickball game,” Catholic coach Andy Hines said. “Kick, kick, kick. At halftime, we kind of got on to them about ‘You’re here, do you want to beat them, or is 1-0 good enough?’ The second half, we came out much better. It was unlucky we didn’t get a couple more goals. It was a win.”
Hayden continuing to etch her name in the Catholic record book was impressive.
“Maddie is a great athlete, beating Ambere Barnett is a huge thing,” Hines said, referencing the former Catholic star who now plays at Western Kentucky University. “I think they had probably had a tougher schedule down the road in those days. But that’s awesome.”
Catholic (18-5) had at least 15 shots on frame or close in the game.
“We gave up two goals on corner kicks. If you give up goals on set pieces and don’t score, you’re going to struggle,” DC coach David Sandifer said. “We knew we were going to be defensive and counter out of it. We had some opportunities, especially in the second half. We probably should’ve gotten one in the first minute. It is one of those things where that’s the way the ball bounces. We’re playing next week and we’re going to have to deal with it.
“We didn’t do a good job of attacking and clearing the corner kicks. If the ball is in the air, you have to win it. The first one, clearances have to be high and wide. The clearance she put back in. It was on a deflection after it got knocked around a couple of times but the clearance was on the ground.”
Ella Claire Goetz was credited with helping Catholic gain possessions in the midfield.
“You have Ella Claire up top who helped us out with pressure,” Hines said. “Ashton (Logsdon) is not 100%, so you’ve got Ella Claire kind of forcing some turnovers, kind of frustrating them and pressing them. We’re picking up balls a little deeper in the midfield.”
Emma Patterson did a major job as goalkeeper for Daviess County. Patterson made around 12 to 15 saves for the Lady Panthers (8-14).
“Statistically, it looks like she’s given up quite a few goals but she’s kept us in a lot of games,” Sandifer said. “She does a good job of controlling the box, coming out and playing balls, negating some chances that way. And she’s really, really improved her play in the air, up around the crossbar. She’s done an outstanding job of communicating. She’s done that well all season.”BOX:
ALL-9TH DISTRICT TEAM
(Based on regular-season play)
Apollo: Kara Green, Alana Rone.
Daviess County: Lillian Coombs, Emma Patterson, Brooke Schwartz, Steeley Walker.
Owensboro: Abby Beck, Ella Bratcher, Sydney Lovett, Chandler Worth.
Owensboro Catholic: Elizabeth Hayden, Maddie Hayden, Ashton Logsdon (player of the year), Katie Riney, Maddie Hayden, Ginny Young.
