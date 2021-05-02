Owensboro Catholic High School’s girls’ tennis team won a pair of home matches on Saturday, defeating Paducah Tilghman, 5-0, and beating Evansville Mater Dei, 5-2.
In the conquest of Paducah, the Lady Aces got singles wins from Ella Cason, Ella Grace Buckman and Elizabeth Hayden.
OCHS doubles wins came from Emmy Moore-Sarah Kate Young and Aisha Merchant-Olivia Hayden.
In the victory over Mater Dei, the Lady Aces’ singles winners were Ella Cason and Julie Marshall.
A trio of doubles wins were turned in by Merchant-Olivia Hayden, Claire Augenstein-Katelyn Mitchell and Elizabeth Hayden-Isabelle Reisz.
BASEBALL
TRINITY WINS A PAIRWhitesville Trinity won a pair of games over the weekend — defeating host Livingston Central 6-1 on Saturday in Smithland, after rolling over visiting Cannelton (Ind.), 13-3, on Friday.
In the win over Livingston Central, Landon Huff, Hayden Aull and Will Hernandez each had two hits, with Nathan Hernandez driving in two runs.
Winning pitcher Gavin Howard struck out 10 batters.
In the victory over Cannelton, Huff went 2-for-4 and drove in five runs. Winning pitcher Nolan Mills had two RBIs, and both Aull and Mills had two hits. Nathan Hernandez had two RBIs.
WHITESVILLE TRINITY101 110 2 — 6 10 2
LIVINGSTON CENTRAL001 000 0 — 1 4 8
WP-Howard. LP-Fugate.
CANNELTON003 000 — 3 1 8
WHITESVILLE TRINITY320 062 — 13 10 1
WP-Mills. LP-Larsen. 2B-Huff (T). 3B-Howard (T).
BOYS’ TENNIS
PADUCAH TILGHMAN 4, OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 1
In a loss to the visiting Blue Tornado, the Aces got a doubles victory from the duo of Brett Conder-Tucker Ray.
