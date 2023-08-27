The Owensboro Catholic High School volleyball team fell into a two-game hole, but the Lady Aces battled back to force a fifth set before pulling out a comeback victory over Whitesville Trinity in an instant classic Saturday afternoon at OCHS.
Catholic won 22-25, 18-25, 25-18, 26-24, 15-11.
“I thought the girls did an excellent job of coming back 2-0,” Lady Aces coach Brian Hardison said. “I thought we played a little more of a smarter game instead of going with a power game. We mixed it up, and that’s what we talked about before the game — keeping them out of system. You can’t keep them out of system, really, because they’re all over the place.
“It’s going to be like that every time we face them.”
After Catholic trimmed its set deficit to 2-1, both teams battled back and forth at the start of the fourth game. A 14-3 scoring run allowed the Lady Aces to seize a 14-8 advantage, but the Lady Raiders scored eight of the next 10 points to force a 16-16 stalemate.
With the set deadlocked at 24-24, Catholic captured the final two points to force a fifth and decisive game.
Trinity established a 6-3 lead in the early stages of the fifth set, but the Lady Aces used a 4-0 mini-spurt to pull back in front. After Trinity tied the set at 9-9, Hardison called a timeout to regroup his squad. Catholic then closed the contest on a 6-2 run to capture the overall victory.
“Basically focus, be ready for anything,” Hardison said of his message to the team during the timeout. “They already knew that, but they responded. One of our things we say is take the floor away, and I felt like we did.”
More from this section
Leaders for Catholic included Tyranda Stuart (14 kills, seven digs, two aces); Olivia Castlen (11 kills, five digs, four aces); Blair Riney (12 digs, 10 kills); Kennedy Murphy (36 assists, 10 digs, five kills, four aces); Karsen Tipmore (35 digs, two aces); Jaiden Grant (eight kills); Isabelle Reisz (20 digs, five aces); Andi Davis (12 digs); Lindsey Warren (two kills, two blocks); and Molly Arnold (two digs).
Hardison pointed to his team’s depth as a major strength in the win.
“I was happy with the way that, if I took somebody off the bench and threw them in, they went out there and got the job done,” he said. “There towards the end, Blair had to come off the floor because her calves were cramping up. We played as a team, and that’s solid for us.”
Catholic improved to 3-1, while Trinity slipped to 9-3.
“We know they’re a good squad,” Hardison said of the Lady Raiders, “and we know exactly what it’s going to be like when we step on the floor with them. It’s about who makes the least mistakes.”
Both Catholic and Trinity opened their days with victories over Todd County Central. The Lady Aces rolled to a 25-12, 25-14, 25-19 win, followed by the Lady Raiders’ 25-10, 25-19, 25-18 victory.
Trinity returns to action Monday at Butler County, while Catholic travels to face Warren East.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.