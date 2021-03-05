Owensboro Catholic’s pressure defense was too much for Daviess County on Thursday night.
The Lady Aces had a hand in 33 floor errors by the Lady Panthers, helping Catholic cruise to a 62-35 victory at the Sportscenter.
Only Ally Maggard, with 10 points, reached the double-digit scoring column for the Lady Aces, but nine players scored five or more points.
“We want balance, we need balance,” Catholic High coach Michael Robertson said. “That makes us tougher for opponents to defend and when we are clicking like that we can be really good.
“We’re sharing the ball very well and looking to make the extra pass. As long as we’re shooting the ball well, we’re going to be all right.”
DC was in the hunt for a quarter, but the Lady Aces (12-8) began to assume control early in the second period — scoring 14 of the first 19 points in the stanza to take a 20-9 lead after a steal and layup by Catherine Head at 2:52.
Camille Conkright hit a pair of 3-pointers inside to minutes to help Catholic build its advantage to 31-16 by intermission.
The Lady Aces got six points from Katie Riney and five from Maggard in a 22-8 third-quarter blitz that extended their lead to 53-24 entering the final eight minutes.
Daviess County (7-10) never got closer than 23 thereafter.
“We’ve got a lot to work on and we’re going to get in the gym and go to work as we prepare for tournament play,” Lady Panthers coach John Kirkpatrick said.
“I was really pleased with the way Brooklyn Daugherty played for us tonight — she was productive and brought a lot of energy.”
In addition to the production from Maggard, Catholic got eight rebounds, five steals and three assists from Maddie Hayden, and a game-best seven steals from Head. Katie Riney dished four assists.
The Lady Aces were 23-of-57 from the field (40%), 11-of-17 from the foul stripe (65%), secured 28 rebounds, and turned the ball over 14 times.
Daviess County was led by Daugherty, who had game-highs of 17 points and 11 rebounds. Madison Spurrier added eight rebounds.
The Lady Panthers went 14-of-34 from the floor (41%), made 4-of-6 free throws (67%), and grabbed 34 rebounds.
DAVIESS COUNTY 4-12-8-11 — 35
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 6-25-22-9 — 62
Daviess County (35) — Daugherty 17, Ayer 9, Mewes 3, Payne 2, Spurrier 2, Tanner 2.
Owensboro Catholic (62) — Maggard 10, Riney 9, Johnson 8, La. Keelin 7, Head 6, Hayden 6, Comkright 6, Goetz 5, Le. Keelin 5.
