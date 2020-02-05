Fourth-year Brescia women’s basketball coach Mike Gray was all smiles after his team’s 59-57 setback to visiting Asbury on Tuesday night at the Moore Center.
Certainly, a competitor such as Gray would love to have seen the Lady Bearcats pull it out at the end, but he was nonetheless pleased with his team’s performance.
“This was a great game, and I was really pleased with the way we played, the way we executed,” Gray said. “There were a few miscues at the offensive end, a few plays that didn’t go our way, but I liked what I saw from our team.
“Asbury is a fast-paced team that’s really good in transition, and I thought we got back on defense pretty well, and our zone in the half-court was effective. We let them get loose a few times, but not many — they were only 9-of-46 on 3s.”
The loss dropped Brescia to 8-18 overall and 4-8 in the River States Conference — numbers Gray believes could be turned upside down with more consistency.
“My team needs to be more consistent,” Gray said. “We’ll get up for the so-called big games, but we play down to the level of the competition in other games — we just need to learn to play every game with the same high level of energy and focus.”
Like every coach, Gray hopes his team will be able to sharpen the proverbial straw down the stretch.
“We still need to improve in terms of handling the basketball,” he said. “We’ve got a freshman in Alecea Homer out front trying to learn how to run the basketball team, so it’s a process you go through during the season.
“We’re like all teams, trying to get better in every area and hoping to be able to play our best basketball here at the end of the season.”
Against Asbury, the Lady Bearcats got 19 points and seven rebounds from 5-foot-7 senior guard Princess Holloway, with 5-11 junior forward Hailey Kendall coming off the bench to produce 15 points and seven rebounds.
During the course of the season, the team has been led by 5-8 junior forward Cassidy Moss, who has averaged 13 points and six rebounds per game.
“I’m really proud of this team,” said Gray, a star at Caldwell County High School who later played for Kentucky Wesleyan in the early 1990s. “We’re just trying to mature this group into a more seasoned, more consistent team.
“We’re getting better — we’re moving in the right direction.”
ASBURY 59
Johnson 15, Napier 12, Herriford 11, Ruble 7, Conley 5, Osborne 5, King 3, Fullwood 1.
BRESCIA 57
Holloway 19, Kendall 15, Moss 7, Lyon 6, Homer 5, Cheaney 2, Salazar 2, Sheldon 2.
