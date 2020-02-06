The McLean County High School girls’ basketball team had a winning streak on the road last week. They beat Evansville Harrison 70-47 on Jan. 25 and won 56-44 over Whitesville Trinity last Tuesday. The Lady Cougars ended the week with a huge 57-45 win over Breckinridge County at the Sportscenter on Feb. 1.
McLean County had a tight first quarter against Harrison and was trailing 30-27 at the half. The Lady Cougars scrambled ahead with a 14-point lead by the end of the third quarter and stretched out for a 70-47 win over the Lady Warriors.
Bailei Walker led McLean County with 15 points, seven rebounds, a steal and an assist. Hailee Johnson had 14 points, Kamryn McMahon had 12 and Alyssa Burrough added ten.
“The girls got off to a slow start in the first half,” shared head coach Arlando Johnson. “We made one adjustment at halftime and it allowed us to play free and get downhill. We had balanced scoring and that’s when we are at our best.”
The Lady Cougars jumped out to an early lead against Trinity and easily maintained the advantage for a 56-44 win over the Lady Raiders. Hannah Hampton was named the Max Preps Player of the Game and led McLean County with 14 points, seven rebounds, three assists and a steal.
The Lady Cougars had a slight lead over the Lady Tigers at the end of the first period and were up 26-20 at the half. McLean County doubled their lead in the third quarter and maintained the distance for a 57-45 win.
Bailei Walker was perfect from the line and led the Lady Cougars with 20 points, six rebounds and three steals. Makena Rush-Owen had a double-double from 17 points, 13 rebounds and two steals.
“Breckinridge County is a top team in the region and this was a big win for our kids,” commented Johnson. “I challenged our team to show that they belonged. Makena and Bailei brought their A-games and it helps when your teammates find you.”
The varsity Cougars will host Muhlenberg County on Friday, Feb. 7. The Lady Cougars will play at 6 p.m. followed by a boys’ game at 7:45 p.m.
(0) comments
