The McLean County High School girls’ basketball team finished their 2021 season with a tough schedule of games. The Lady Cougars fell 61-37 at Bowling Green on March 8 and lost 58-35 against Henderson County at home on March 11. All five seniors were on the floor together for several minutes of the last game on their home court.
After a tight first quarter against the Lady Purples, the score was tied at nine. The game stayed close in the second period with the Lady Cougars pulling ahead 27-26 at the half. Bowling Green then went on a 16-0 run in the third quarter and McLean County simply could not catch up, ultimately falling 61-37.
Kamryn McMahon led the Lady Cougars with 12 points, two rebounds, two assists and a steal. “Kamryn did a good job of getting back to what she does best,” said Head Coach Ryan Groves. “She was driving the gaps and was able to get to the foul line tonight. She knows she has to let the game come to her and not force things.”
Natalie Patterson had eight points and two each in rebounds and assists. Makena Rush-Owen had a couple three-pointers and twelve boards along with an assist and an impressive 10 blocks. “Makena knocked down her first two threes this season and she was a force on the defensive end,” Groves said. “Makena is playing her best basketball at the right time.”
Alyssa Burrough had five points, two rebounds and an assist. Bailei Walker had four points, six rebounds, two blocks and a steal.
“We had a really good first half,” said Groves. “We came out with confidence and patience. The score may not show it, but my girls played a heck of a game against a really good team. Bowling Green was ranked #13 in the preseason polls. They have battled injuries and quarantines just like everyone else, but they are showing signs of why they were ranked that high and we gave them a fight.”
McLean County fell behind early against the Lady Colonels at home last Thursday and just couldn’t recover. Henderson had a 17-point lead at the end of the first quarter and was ahead 33-12 at the half. The Lady Cougars prevented the Lady Colonels from pulling further away in the second half, but they failed to narrow the gap and lost 58-35.
Makena Rush-Owen led McLean County with a double-double from 16 points, 20 rebounds, two blocks and an assist. Kamryn McMahon had six points and three rebounds. Bailei Walker had four points, five rebounds, two each in steals and assists along with a block. Natalie Patterson had four points and the same in boards with two assists and a steal.
“We came out in the first quarter and were rushing things,” said Groves. “We didn’t cover their shooters and we let them get good looks early. We missed a lot of shots around the basket and layups that would have kept it close, but we dug ourselves too deep of a hole and it’s tough to come back against a team like that.”
The Lady Cougars ended their regular season 9-8 and earned the top seed in the 10th District, giving them a bye for the first round and an automatic bid to the 3rd Region Tournament. McLean County will face the winner of Ohio County and Muhlenberg County tonight, March 18 at 6 p.m. for the District Championship.
“We have played some of the top teams in Western Kentucky to end the season and it’s only going to make us better,” Groves said. “I keep reminding the girls that in order to be a great team you have to play great teams. I am pleased with how we finished the regular season. We played really tough competition to help prepare us for postseason and I know it will pay off. These ladies are ready and I believe we can do something special.”
