The McLean County High School soccer team traveled to Webster County on Sept. 22. The Lady Trojans took a 3-0 lead at the half on two penalty kicks and a traditional goal. The Lady Cougars started the second half slowly and were soon down 5-0. Head Coach Ricky Humphrey shared that this year’s team has “something about them” and they decided to claw their way back into the game. Kyndal Daugherty scored the next two goals. A final goal for Webster County sealed the win 6-2. Jayden Howard had an impressive 16 saves in goal.
The Lady Cougars hosted the Apollo Lady E-Gals on McLean County’s Senior Night last Thursday. Both teams came into the game with only one win this season and the last time they met, McLean County defeated Apollo 2-1 in Calhoun. This game would be just as close.
The Lady E-Gals came out the more aggressive team, connecting on a twenty yard lob shot just over goalie Jayden Howard’s outstretched fingers. The rain came early in the game and made the playing conditions more difficult. Apollo scored again when a shot was deflected by one of McLean County’s defenders into the goal.
The Lady Cougars answered back early in the second half when Kyndal Daugherty slid a nice, low shot past the goalie. The score remained 2-1 until the final minute of play when the wet conditions made it difficult for McLean’s defense to clear the ball and Apollo netted the final goal to take the win 3-1. Jayden Howard had eight saves in goal.
The Lady Cougars ended the week with their most challenging game in a trip to Hopkins County Central on Saturday. Coach Humphrey and Coach Hicks planned to be conservative in how they approached this game since it was an out-of-region opponent and several players were nursing injuries. It proved to be a tough night for McLean County and the 10 goal mercy rule was put into effect shortly after the half. Kyndal Daugherty and Jayden Howard split time in goal. Daugherty played the majority of the time and had 11 saves. Howard had one save.
The Lady Cougars return to action this Saturday, Oct. 3 when they travel to Shifley Park to take on the Owensboro Lady Red Devils at 11 a.m. McLean County will finish out the regular season at Grayson County on Tuesday, Oct. 6. Kickoff is at 6 p.m.
