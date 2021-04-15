The McLean County High School softball team opened their 2021 season at home with a big win over Hopkins County Central on March 29. The Lady Cougars won 15-3 over the Lady Storm in just five innings. McLean County fell 8-1 at home on April 1 against Todd County Central.
The Cougars already had a 5-1 lead over the Storm before a big fourth inning with 10 runs sealed the deal for McLean and ended the game early. The offensive onslaught was fueled by runs driven in by Sarah Linville, Kamryn McMahon, Addison Horn, Amanda Eton, Shelby Rickard and Taylor Galloway.
Sarah Linville led the Cougars going 3-for-4 at the plate with two singles and a double that pushed in a total of three RBIs. Galloway and Kamryn McMahon also had doubles in the game. Horn sent three runs in and Sarah Larkin crossed the plate four times for McLean.
Catcher Shelby Rickard had the most chances in the field with eleven. Every single chance resulted in a putout with zero errors.
Galloway was the winning pitcher for the Cougars. She surrendered only three runs on three hits over five innings, striking out 11 batters.
Head Coach Brad Baird was pleased with what he saw in the opening week for the Lady Cougars and feels they have a lot of good stuff to build on. “Against Central we hit the ball well throughout the lineup and were able to get bunts down consistently. Taylor pitched an ace of a game. We had four players get their first varsity start and six players see their first varsity action.”
McLean County watched the game slip away early and could not recover in the loss to Todd County. The Cougars struggled to put runs on the board and had a tough time defensively against the Lady Rebels.
Taylor Galloway took the loss on the mound. The right-hander went all seven innings, allowing eight runs on 12 hits, striking out three and walking one.
Addison Horn led McLean with two hits in three at bats and scored one run. Olivia Baird had the RBI off a sacrifice bunt in the second inning.
Coach Baird commented, “Against Todd we hit the ball, but couldn’t string enough hits together to produce runs. We also had a few mistakes defensively that cost us.”
The Lady Cougars will host Dawson Springs tonight, April 15 with the first pitch at 5:30 p.m. McLean County will be on the road to Butler County on Friday for a game at the same time.
