Owensboro posted a 10-0 victory over visiting Grayson County on Thursday night in a girls’ high school soccer match at Shifley Park’s Dale Poole Field.
Leading the way for the Lady Devils was Sydney Lovett, who had four goals and two assists. Ella Bratcher scored a pair of goals.
Also adding one goal and one assist for OHS were Madison Clouse, Natalie LaMar and Evelyn Pierson.
Also scoring a goal was JaNyiah Wimberly. Abby Warren dished two assists and Abby Beck and Rena Sexton also had scoring passes.
Chandler Worth made one save in goal for the Lady Devils.
Owensboro is now 2-1 and returns to action on Tuesday against visiting 9th District rival Owensboro Catholic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.