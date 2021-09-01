Owensboro High School lost its first set Tuesday night, but it was steady in working its way back against the Apollo volleyball team.
The Lady Devils won 22-25, 25-20, 29-27, 25-16 at Eagle Arena.
Each team had stretches of unforced errors in the 9th District match. It was really just a matter of which team could put them in the background more quickly.
“We had a lot of unforced errors in the first set,” OHS coach Melissa Hibbs said. “Losing that first set, you can shut down easily. But after that, we got better every single set, we started picking it up on defense, serving was more aggressive.”
A Chase Mather kill helped OHS win four of the last five points of the second set.
OHS was down 15-9 in the third set but came on to score nine of the next 11 points to grab an 18-17 lead on Maya Joska’s kill. Joska and Mia Covington had big offensive moments in the third set. Covington and Brooklyn Williams had the last three points of the tightly-contested 29-27 OHS set win, including a Williams kill to end it.
“Brooklyn Williams absolutely dominated,” Hibbs said. “Her and Maya Joska were in the front row together, and they are very strong. It gives us a lot of options. You’re going to have less of a block against you with them up there. Our setters were doing a great job of getting the ball in their hands.”
Owensboro went on a 6-0 run in the fourth set, and then it added a 7-0 run to go up 19-8 with Kennedy Thompson serving.
OHS put the E-Gals away 25-16 on a point by Covington.
Williams had 20 kills and three aces to lead OHS. Covington had 11 kills and Joska had 10. Thompson had 30 digs, Addie McDaniel had 24 digs and Mather had 22.
Joska had 23 assists and Covington had 17.
“Our chemistry right now as a team is very good,” Hibbs said.
Owensboro is 7-3 and 1-1 in district play. The Lady Devils host Breckinridge County on Thursday.
Apollo had plenty of unforced errors, as well, in falling to 4-5 and 0-2 in district. The E-Gals host Henderson County on Thursday.
“Owensboro is a great team, you can’t make unforced errors on them,” Apollo coach Mary Howard said. “When we have the opportunity to attack an offense, we need to. We can’t just hurt ourselves.
“They did a great job of making us move defensively, I felt like at times when we needed to execute and get a kill, we were unable to do that.”
Havanah John had 10 kills to lead Apollo. Macie King had six kills.
Ahalia Ramirez had five kills and four aces.
Ramirez also had 22 assists. Abby Spong had 23 digs for Apollo.
