There’s a feeling of renewed optimism percolating around the Owensboro High School softball program this spring.
The Lady Devils have opened the 2021 season with two victories and there could be many more to come from a program that, early on, appears to be headed in the right direction.
“We’re trying to change the mindset around here,” said OHS head coach Quincy Moorman, who was hired following the 2019 season but did not get to field a team last spring due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“If each player does her job, we’re going to be able to be a competitive team. I want each player to play her role, do her job. If everyone’s working together as a team, we’re going to be competitive — no one player should have to carry the load. It comes down to each player doing her part.”
The Lady Devils’ infield features freshman Sophie Moorman at third base, freshman Emmi Connor at shortstop, senior Kaylyn Sowders at second base, senior Hadley Hughes at first base and sophomore Lindsey Gibson behind the plate.
“Kaylyn is an outstanding hitter and she’s very focused on her senior season,” Moorman said of Sowders, who combined to go 5-for-5 with six RBIs in the team’s first two games. “She has a lot of experience and she puts in the time it takes to be a quality hitter.”
In the outfield, OHS goes with sophomore Morgan Turner in left, eighth-grader Addison Hill in center, with either eighth-grader Ellie Embry or junior Halle Warner in right. Also expected to see action are freshmen Paige Hughes and Lauren Hughes, along with speedy eighth-grader Catie Jewell.
In the circle, Owensboro’s top two pitchers are junior Brooke Keller, 2-0 on the season, and eighth-grader Kirsten Tindle.
“Brooke has minimal (varsity) experience,” Moorman noted. “She got a little experience pitching in 2019, and she’s our only pitcher with any varsity experience.”
Offensively, the Lady Devils will have a new approach.
“One of the keys for us will be to get the top of our order on base and allow Sowders and Gibson to bring them home,” Moorman said. “We’re going to have to play small-ball, get creative, steal some bases, and do some things OHS softball is not typically known for.
“We’re still very young, with only two seniors, so we’re still in the process of figuring out what we can do well.”
Moorman, however, likes the look of his team.
“I’ve been really pleased with the way the girls have responded,” he said. “We have a team of players who are excited to be playing, who are excited about the prospect of succeeding.”
Now, the idea is to change the culture of a program that hasn’t experienced a winning season since 2013 (15-14).
“It’s all mental, it all comes down the mindset of the team believing we can succeed,” Moorman said. “My big thing is that I’m not worried about wins and losses — my goal is for us to get better every day, every time we step on the field.
“We want to continually be making progress and build for the future.”
