Owensboro got eight kills, 13 assists, 15 digs, and two aces from Krystell Pappas as the Lady Devils defeated Owensboro Catholic in a four-set high school volleyball match Tuesday night at Owensboro Catholic High School.
The Lady Aces won the opening set 28-26, but OHS rallied to win the final three sets 25-13, 25-18, 25-15 for the road victory.
Owensboro is now 4-0 on the season and already has posted victories over Apollo and Catholic within the 9th District.
The Lady Devils also got big performances from Brooklyn Williams (8 kills), Chase Mather (7 kills, 9 digs), Hannah Ashley (6 assists, 9 digs), Jersie Rhineburger (19 digs, 3 assists), Kennedy Thompson (6 digs, 4 assists, 3 aces), and Lainey Hayden (20 digs, 7 kills, 7 aces).
The Lady Aces (0-2) were paced by Jenna Glenn (2 aces, 18 digs), Leann Lyon (2 kills), Cate Sights (11 kills, 3 blocks), Paige Miles (10 assists, 2 kills, 4 digs), Madeline Castlen (13 kills, 2 blocks), Kennedy Murphy (7 assists, 9 digs), Hadley Latham (2 digs), Allie Hamilton (2 aces, 3 assists), Lexi Miles (3 kills, 2 digs), Emily Christian (2 aces, 12 digs), and Lilly Farmer (2 aces, 13 assists, 6 digs).
OHIO COUNTY SWEEPS McLEAN COUNTYKaitlyn Sampson had nine kills and two aces to help lead the Lady Eagles past the host Lady Cougars 25-11, 25-13, 25-20 in a 10th District battle in Calhoun.
Other stat leaders for Ohio County (3-1) were Aarika Ramirez (3 kills), Heaven Vanover (2 kills, 3 aces), Madison Decker (5 kills), Caroline Law (12 assists, 2 aces), and Camryn Kennedy (11 assists, 2 kills, 2 aces).
BOYS’ SOCCER DAVIESS COUNTY 5, MADISONVILLE-NORTH HOPKINS 1Declan Armistead scored three goals to drive the Panthers past the visiting Maroons at Deer Park.
DC (3-1) also got goals from Hunter Clark and Tanner Anderson.
Clark also had two assists, with Jason Goddard and Hayden Boswell adding one each.
Panthers goalkeeper Cody Clark registered two saves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.