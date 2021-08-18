Owensboro rallied for a five-set victory over visiting Ohio County in a volleyball match on Tuesday night at the Owensboro High School gymnasium.
The Lady Devils won a 25-23, 18-25, 22-25, 25-19, 15-7 decision.
It was the season-opening match for bot teams.
BOYS’ SOCCER MUHLENBERG COUNTY 3, TRIGG COUNTY 0The Mustangs won their third consecutive match with a shutout of the host Wildcats in Cadiz.
Scoring goals were Dylan Niemi, Mason Lile and Kamden Newman, and Ruben Garcia dished two assists.
MCHS goalkeeper Oak Shain made 12 saves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.