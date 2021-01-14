Tamia Smith isn’t the same basketball player she was a year ago, and, not coincidentally, neither are the Owensboro High School Lady Devils.
A 5-foot-4 senior guard, Smith has expanded her game and it has helped OHS get off to a 2-2 start in 2020 — after winning just five games all of last season.
And, Smith is taking none of this for granted.
“With the COVID situation, you never know when you might be having your last practice or playing your last game, and as a senior, I’m especially aware of this,” Smith said. “That’s why you want to make the best of every opportunity and give it all you’ve got every time you step on the floor — we all have to cherish the moment.”
Smith has done just that through the first four games of the 2021 season — leading the team in scoring (12 ppg) and 3-point shooting, making 6-of-11 from distance for 55%.
In Tuesday night’s 56-37 OHS blowout of visiting Grayson County, Smith hit two 3-pointers and produced 10 points, four rebounds, three assists, and two steals.
“I’ve really improved my 3-point shooting over the past couple of seasons,” Smith said. “That’s something I’ve worked hard pon and it’s paid off for me. I’m much more comfortable shooting that shot now.”
OHS head coach Jansen Locher has noticed.
“Tamia leads us in 3s and it’s opened up her game,” Locher said. “If you leave her open, she has the confidence to knock down that shot. If you come up to guard her, she’s very effective driving to the basket and finishing through contact — so, she’s become a dual-threat type of player for us.
“She’s also been very receptive to coaching, and she’s learned a lot. She used to drop her head after making a mistake, but now she comes back even harder on the next play to help the team any way she can — and this sets a great example for every player on our team.”
And, Smith believes this can be a season of redemption for the Lady Devils, who went just 5-25 in 2019-20.
“The mentality here is completely different than it was last season and we just need to keep building our confidence, continue to work together as a team,” Smith said. “We’re getting solid play off the bench, too, and that’s going to help us over the course of the season.
“The main thing is that we’re out there playing with purpose, playing to win — we’re not scared, and we want to prove to every team we play that we’re a very good basketball team.
“I think it’s going to be a great season for us.”
