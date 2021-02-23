Owensboro High School won its third straight girls’ basketball game Monday night, beating Whitesville Trinity 49-32 at the Horn Community Center in Whitesville.
“We’re trying to play our best basketball at the end of the year,” OHS coach Jansen Locher said. “That’s three in a row for us, we want to keep building off that.”
OHS hadn’t played since Feb. 13, with a COVID-19 cancellation thrown in there. The Lady Devils are 7-8.
“We did a lot of things right tonight,” Locher said. “The effort was awesome tonight. Defensively, they tried to do everything we asked them to do.”
Concentrating on Trinity’s Cassidy Morris was a big defensive key for OHS. Morris finished with 17 points, but she was the only double-figure scorer for Trinity.
“I know how good Morris is, she’s been a scorer since she was in seventh grade,” Locher said. “We wanted to make it as hard as we could tonight for her.”
OHS rebounded well enough to get out and run some. OHS defensive pressure also forced some Trinity turnovers early in the game.
Lizy Phillips and Brooklyn Williams played well inside for the Lady Devils. Phillips led OHS with 11 points and six rebounds unofficially. Williams added 10 points and had a flurry in the second quarter that helped OHS push a 7-5 lead to 15-5.
The Lady Devils were in charge in the second half.
“Our post players did pretty well finishing,” Locher said. “Lizy got a couple of buckets. Brooklyn hit some shots and some putbacks.
A’Lyrica Hughes picked up two early fouls and didn’t have a big scoring night, but she was disruptive defensively.
“We knew we had to have her in there for offensive purposes, to run the offense,” Locher said. “She guarded (Josie) Aull most of the night, A’Lyrica made it tough on her, like she does on most people.
OHS got a lot of baskets in transition and made 21-of-38 shots from the floor for 55%.
Trinity made 11-of-34 from the field for 32%. The Lady Raiders are 2-10.
OHS hosts Butler County on Friday. Trinity hosts Todd County Central on Friday.
OWENSBORO7-17-12-11 — 49
WHITESVILLE TRINITY3-10-9-10 — 32
Owensboro (49) — Phillips 11, Williams 10, Lawrence 8, Pappas 6, Gibson 5, Al Hughes 5, Sowders 4.
Whitesville Trinity (32) — Morris 17, Hibbit 7, Aull 5, McDaniel 2, Hartfield 1.
