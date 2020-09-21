Melissa Hibbs is in her ninth season as head coach of the Owensboro High School volleyball program, and in that span there have been some lean, challenging years for the Lady Devils.
HIbbs, however, never kept believing, and, suddenly, OHS volleyball has become the toast of the 9th District and 3rd Region — undefeated in five matches to start a season no one saw coming.
Except, that is, for the Lady Devils, themselves.
“We’re turning some heads, I guess,” Hibbs said, with a light chuckle. “We have a mixture of veteran girls and younger girls, but they all have varsity experience.
“This is a very close-knit group who have bonded on their own — it’s not about ‘me’ success, it’s about ‘we’ success, and that’s become our team’s top priority.”
The turnaround has been dramatic, indeed.
OHS entered the season having lost 39 consecutive matches within the 9th District but has already posted stunning victories over Owensboro Catholic and Apollo — the two most accomplished programs in 3rd Region history.
In fact, the Lady Devils’ 3-2 season-opening conquest of Apollo marked their first district victory since posting a 3-2 victory over Daviess County on Sept. 16, 2014.
“When our current seniors were freshmen, we sat them down and told them to trust the process,” Hibbs recalled. “We told them if they would do that, we would eventually get to where we wanted to be. That’s what they’ve done, and here we are today.”
That senior trio consists of Krystell Pappas, Jersie Rhineburger, and Lainey Hayden.
“I knew how talented these players were all along — we just never could seem to get over the hump,” Hibbs said. “By the end of last season, we were playing a lot of pretty tough and I thought we made a good push against Catholic in the first round of the district tournament.
“Now, other people are shocked by the way we’ve started our season — but I’m not shocked because I knew what kind of talent we had coming back this season.”
Others in what Hibbs refers to as the “core eight” for OHS include sophomores Kennedy Thompson, Brooklyn Williams, and Mia Covington, along with freshmen Hannah Ashley and Chase Mather.
And, while the Lady Devils’ roster is not daunting numerically, Hibbs is satisfied with the squad’s overall depth.
“I’ve never been one to have a big roster,” Hibbs said. “I want to be able to turn to the bench and feel confident and comfortable with any player I put on the floor — know that there won’t be a letdown when we bring in a sub.
“We’re also a very versatile team with several players who can play multiple positions. This helps with our depth, as well.”
From a tactical standpoint, Owensboro has quickened its pace on both sides of the net.
“To be honest, we really haven’t been as consistent as we need to be,” Hibbs said, “but we’re running things faster on offense and playing until the whistle on defense — diving on the court for saves.
“Our energy has been very good, and it’s one of those things that has become contagious for this team.”
Hibbs is keenly aware that after all these years, roles have been reversed for the Lady Devils.
“We’ve been the underdog for many years — now, the target is on our back,” she said. “We also know it’s harder to stay at the top than it is to get to the top, and that’s the way we’re approaching things.
“We’re seasoned enough to understand that hard work and determination is what got us here, and that’s what we’ll need to continue to have success.
“It’s an exciting time for our program, a long time coming, and we’re having a lot of fun as we continue to trust the process and strive to get better every day.”
