Owensboro High School’s Savanah Yarber finished fourth in girls’ singles at the 2020 1st Region Bowling Tournament on Friday at Southern Lanes in Bowling Green.
Yarber qualifies for the state tournament.
Apollo’s Rikki Overall placed seventh.
The girls’ individual title was won by Abigail Hamilton, a 13-year-old seventh grader representing Graves County.
On the boys’ side, Ohio County’s Axel Roman earned a trip to the state tournament with a third-place finish in regionals.
Henderson County’s Conner Book repeated as individual champion.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL APOLLO 69, EVANSVILLE BOSSE 50Kassidy Daugherty scored 29 points to lead Apollo to the win at Eagle Arena.
Daugherty made 4-of-6 from 3-point range and finished with five assists. Amaya Curry scored 10 points and passed for seven assists for the E-Gals (13-5).
Evansville Bosse was led by Millai Madison with 22 points.
EVANSVILLE BOSSE 12-11-11-16 — 50
APOLLO 6-25-21-17 — 69
Evansville Bosse (50) — Madison 22, Harris 13, Waller 5, Smelser 3, Edwards 3, Bell 2, Lindsey 2.
Apollo (69) — Daugherty 29, Curry 10, Carter 9, Douglas 8, Floyd 4, Rhodes 4, Rowan 3, Survant 2.
MUHLENBERG COUNTY 61, OHIO COUNTY 41Elisabeth Joines scored 25 points as the Lady Mustangs won in Greenville.
Grace Hauslein added 17 points for Muhlenberg County (16-5), which wrapped up district play with a 3-0 record to secure the top seed and an automatic bye in the 10th District Tournament. Destin Armour chipped in 12 points.
Rain Embry scored 16 points for the Lady Eagles (10-9).
OHIO COUNTY 8-12-5-16 — 41
MUHLENBERG COUNTY 18-15-20-8 — 61
Ohio County (41) — Embry 16, Sandefur 7, Bullock 4, C. Kennedy 4, K. Kennedy 4, Chinn 2, Gaddis 2, Smith 2.
Muhlenberg County (61) — E. Joines 25, Hauslein 17, Armour 12, Boggess 4, R. Joines 2, Stovall 1.
BUTLER COUNTY 56, WHITESVILLE TRINITY 45Jenna Phelps scored 23 points to lead the Lady Bears in Whitesville.
Jaelyn Taylor added 13 points for Butler County (8-12).
Cassidy Morris scored 23 points for the Lady Raiders (8-11).
BUTLER COUNTY 12-11-13-20 — 56
WHITESVILLE TRINITY 7-18-13-7 — 45
Butler County (56) — Phelps 23, J. Taylor 13, Cardwell 9, Clark 6, Leach 3, Ward 2.
Whitesville Trinity (45) — Morris 23, Aull 9, Kinsey 6, Hatfield 5, McDowell 2.
MEADE COUNTY 81, HANCOCK COUNTY 62Kendall Wingler scored 28 points to lead the Lady Waves in Hawesville.
Jenna Gallimore posted 23 points for Meade County (10-8).
Karmin Riley scored 18 points to lead the Lady Hornets (8-12), while Lily Roberts and Haven Riley finished with 11 points apiece. Bailey Poole chipped in 10 points, as well.
MEADE COUNTY 26-21-22-12 — 81
HANCOCK COUNTY 9-16-19-18 — 62
Meade County (81) — Wingler 28, Gallimore 23, Bradley 6, Babb 4, Griffen 4, Durbin 3, Medley 2.
Hancock County (62) — K. Riley 18, Roberts 11, H. Riley 11, Poole 10, Duncan 6, House 2, Kratzer 2, Lindauer 2.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL HANCOCK COUNTY 65, MEADE COUNTY 62Kaleb Keown scored 20 points as the Hornets pulled off an overtime victory in Hawesville.
Ryan Ogle added 14 points to Hancock County (7-9).
Casey Turner scored 17 points for Meade County (5-11), which also got 13 points from Mitchell Dozier.
MEADE COUNTY 24-8-19-8-3 — 62
HANCOCK COUNTY 11-22-19-7-6 — 65
Meade County (62) — Turner 17, Dozier 13, Decker 9, Crump 8, Johnston 8, Abell 5, Blankenship 2.
Hancock County (65) — Keown 20, Ogle 14, Powers 9, Elder 7, Potts 6, Ferry 5, Curry 2, Reeves 2.
MUHLENBERG COUNTY 56, OHIO COUNTY 53Cole Vincent converted a traditional three-point play late in the game to lift Muhlenberg County to the 10th District win in Greenville.
Nash Divine led Muhlenberg County (10-10) with 19 points. Hayden Perkins had 12 rebounds and Lovell added six assists.
Tripp Manning scored 21 points and Shane Frady added 16 points for Ohio County (15-5).
OHIO COUNTY 11-6-20-16 — 53
MUHLENBERG 14-11-12-19 — 56
Ohio County (53) — Manning 21, Frady 16, Lewis 6, Tichenor 4, Farris 2, Whitler 1.
Muhlenberg County (56) — Divine 19, Phillips 8, Moore 7, Lovell 6, Vincent 6, Hayden Perkins 4, McCoy 4, Rose 2.
McLEAN COUNTY 78, CALDWELL COUNTY 63Logan Patterson scored 27 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in the Cougars’ win in Calhoun.
Isaac Springer posted 20 points for McLean County (12-6), and Jacob Clark added 11 points with six assists.
Adarius Riley led Caldwell County (9-10) with 20 points.
CALDWELL COUNTY 8-15-16-24 — 63
McLEAN COUNTY 18-17-21-22 — 78
Caldwell County (63) — Riley 20, Blane 16, Spikes 12, Ray 8, Thompson 4, Riley 2, Fralex 1.
McLean County (78) — Patterson 27, Springer 20, Clark 11, Dame 8, Englehardt 5, Bishop 4, Phillips 3.
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY 57, GRAYSON COUNTY 39Kaeveon Mitchell scored 20 points as the Fighting Tigers won in Harned.
Justin Shrewsberry added 12 points for Breckinridge County (13-4), and Brock Lucas chipped in 11 points.
Nolan Shartzer paced Grayson County (5-14) with 16 points, while Keegan Sharp added 13.
GRAYSON COUNTY 12-10-9-8 — 39
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY 15-12-13-17 — 57
Grayson County (39) — Shartzer 16, Sharp 13, Horn 4, McCrady 4, Blanton 2.
Breckinridge County (57) — Mitchell 20, Shrewsberry 12, Lucas 11, Morris 7, Irwin 4, Seeger 3.
